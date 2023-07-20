Malaysian Prime Minister arrives in Hà Nội, begins two-day visit

VIETNAM, July 20 - HÀ NỘI — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his spouse and his entourage arrived in Hà Nội on Thursday, beginning a two-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính.

Anwar Ibrahim is accompanied by Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin, among others.

This is the first official visit to Việt Nam since he took office in December last year, taking place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (March 30, 1973 - March 30, 2023).

In its press release, the Malaysian foreign ministry said that during his trip, the PM will hold meetings with Vietnamese top leaders, and witness the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between ministries and agencies of Malaysia and Việt Nam in various sectors to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

He is also scheduled to attend the Malaysia-Việt Nam Joint Business Conference and a session with representatives from the Malaysian community.

“As the year 2023 also marks the Golden Jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the visit provides the opportunity to further strengthen the relationship,” the ministry said.

The two countries upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership in 2015.

Two-way trade surpassed US$14.8 billion last year, up 17.9 per cent year on year. Malaysia is also among the top 10 investors in Việt Nam, with 718 valid projects whose total registered capital stands at $13 billion. — VNS