President attends groundbreaking, launching ceremonies for vital projects

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU – State President Võ Văn Thưởng attended a groundbreaking ceremony of a military-civil medical centre, and an inauguration ceremony of Côn Đảo passenger port in Côn Đảo District on Thursday, as part of his working trip to the southern province of Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu.

These public socio-economic infrastructure works aim to promote Côn Đảo’s development in a more comprehensive and harmonious manner.

The construction of a military-civil medical centre is to form a modern medical facility which can provide high-quality medical services and meet the healthcare demand of people, soldiers and visitors in association with ensuring national defence and security.

Covering an area of 12,110 sq.m, the project has a total investment of over VNĐ247 billion (over US$10.4 million). In its first phase, the project has 60 beds and is planned to expand to 100 beds in the second phase, making it equivalent to a Grade III general hospital. The project is expected to be completed after four years.

The Côn Đảo passenger terminal is a sub-project of the Côn Đảo passenger port, which is hoped to capitalise on the district's potential and advantages, particularly in terms of tourism. The project’s construction commenced in November 2021 with a total investment of VNĐ158 billion ($6.68 million).

The port, located in the centre of Côn Đảo, is designed to receive 398DWT vessels and is expected to make it easier for visitors to reach the destination and to ease the overload for Bến Đầm port. It was completed and put into trial operation in early March.

Côn Đảo Island, off the coast of southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, is set to become a world-class site for marine, cultural, historic and spiritual tourism, according to a revised plan for Côn Đảo development by 2045.

The 16-island archipelago of Côn Đảo is located 180km from Vũng Tàu City, and about 230km southeast of HCM City. It has a land area of nearly 6,000ha and a water surface of 14,000ha. – VNS