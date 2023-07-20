Global Wood Pellet Market emerging as a viable and promising renewable energy source
The global wood pellet market was valued at US$11.622 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% to reach US$29.964 billion by 2027.
The global wood pellet market was valued at US$11.622 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecasted period to reach a market size of US$29.964 billion in 2027. A market research study forecast on the global wood pellet market, for the 2022 to 2027 time period, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.
Some of the prime factors propelling the global wood pellet market include the increasing demand for renewable energy, favorable government policies and incentives, rising awareness of environmental benefits, and the growing biomass industry among others.
Wood pellets are a type of biomass fuel made from compressed sawdust, wood chips, or other biomass materials. They are widely used as a clean and renewable energy source, particularly in residential heating systems, power plants, and industrial processes. The production process involves drying and compressing wood waste, creating dense pellets with a high energy content and consistent size. Wood pellets offer several environmental benefits, such as lower carbon emissions compared to fossil fuels, reduced waste disposal, and a sustainable alternative to traditional non-renewable energy sources. Their popularity has grown due to the increasing concerns about climate change and the shift towards more eco-friendly energy solutions.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in July 2023, CPM, a manufacturer of pellet mills and pelleting equipment, has introduced Twin Track technology to enhance wood pellet mill efficiency. Developed after a decade of research, this patented technology reduces energy demand, ensures consistent pellet quality, and increases mill capacity. Additionally, the technology provides a higher die hole count, enabling longer 'baking time' for better pellet consistency and utilizing natural binding properties.
The study analyzes the global wood pellet market by application as heat, CHP, and Power. The CHP market is experiencing rapid growth owing to its high energy efficiency and increasing adoption in industrial sectors seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and transition to cleaner energy sources. In heat application, wood pellets are predominantly used for residential and commercial heating purposes, as they provide a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuels like coal and oil. In CHP applications, wood pellets are utilized in combined heat and power systems, where they generate both electricity and heat simultaneously, making them highly efficient for various industries and district heating systems. The power application involves the use of wood pellets in large-scale power plants to generate electricity on a commercial scale.
Based on end-users the market is segmented into industrial, and residential & commercial. Among these end-users, the commercial segment is witnessing rapid growth due to the rising awareness of environmental concerns, increasing adoption of eco-friendly heating solutions, and supportive government policies promoting the use of renewable energy sources. In the industrial sector, wood pellets are extensively utilized in large-scale power plants and various industries for generating electricity and heat as part of their energy production processes. On the other hand, in the residential segment, wood pellets are predominantly used for heating purposes in homes, offices, and commercial buildings.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the global wood pellet market owing to the rising demand for renewable energy sources in the region coupled with government initiatives promoting wood pellets for heating and power generation. China, South Korea, and Japan are the largest consumers of wood pellets in the Asia Pacific region. China is the largest consumer globally, South Korea has ambitious renewable energy targets, and Japan is also experiencing rapid growth in wood pellet consumption. The region's commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions is driving this market expansion.
As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the global wood pellet market have been covered and analyzed. These include German Pellets GmbH, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Energex, Enviva LP, Wood & Sons, Drax Group plc, AS Graanul Invest, AVPGroup, Lignetics, Canfor, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), The Brookridge Group, and PIVETEAUBOIS among others.
The wood pellet analytical report segments the global wood pellet market as following:
• By Application
o Heat
o CHP
o Power
• By End-User
o Industrial
o Residential and Commercial
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Denmark
• Austria
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
