HOMB’s Safe Harbor for Uninsured Deposits, Strong Asset Quality and Profitability Among Shining Stars in the Second Quarter of 2023

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023:

Metric Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022
Net income $105.3 million $103.0 million $115.7 million $108.7 million $16.0 million
Total revenue (net) $257.2 million $248.8 million $272.3 million $256.3 million $243.3 million
Income before income taxes $136.9 million $132.9 million $148.4 million $142.0 million $19.3 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $140.9 million $134.1 million $153.4 million $142.0 million $77.9 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 53.23% 53.43% 54.50% 55.39% 7.92%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.78% 53.91% 56.34% 55.39% 32.00%
ROA 1.90% 1.84% 1.98% 1.81% 0.26%
NIM 4.28% 4.37% 4.21% 4.05% 3.64%
Purchase accounting accretion $2.7 million $3.2 million $3.5 million $4.6 million $5.2 million
ROE 11.63% 11.70% 13.29% 12.25% 1.78%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 19.39% 19.75% 22.96% 20.93% 2.96%
Diluted earnings per share $0.52 $0.51 $0.57 $0.53 $0.08
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28% 0.33% 0.27% 0.27% 0.25%
Common equity tier 1 capital 13.6% 13.2% 12.9% 13.0% 12.8%
Leverage 11.9% 11.4% 10.9% 10.4% 9.8%
Tier 1 capital 13.6% 13.2% 12.9% 13.0% 12.9%
Total risk-based capital 17.3% 16.8% 16.5% 16.7% 16.6%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.01% 2.00% 2.01% 2.09% 2.11%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“The first six months of 2023 have been a challenging time for the banking industry; however, I am proud of the fortitude shown by Home BancShares. Our performance metrics, in the second quarter, were impressive, and I am the most proud of the fact that we can more than cover our uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. We have worked hard to protect all deposits (insured and uninsured), our shareholders, our customers and our employees. It is our committed goal to keep Home BancShares, Centennial Bank and Happy State Bank in this position,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.

“Our asset quality continues to remain strong with improvements from the first quarter in nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets and non-accruals. Our disciplined underwriting is a core focus for Centennial Bank, and the proof is certainly in the pudding,” said Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial Bank.

Liquidity and Funding Sources 

At June 30, 2023, the Company held $1.71 billion in net available internal liquidity. This balance consisted of $1.20 billion in unpledged investment securities which could be used for additional secured borrowing capacity, $307.8 million in cash with the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and $205.4 million in other liquid cash accounts.

Consistent with the Company’s practice of maintaining access to significant external liquidity, the Company had $4.90 billion in net available external liquidity as of June 30, 2023. This included $5.20 billion in available liquidity with the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), of which $1.83 billion has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $3.37 billion in net available liquidity with the FHLB as of June 30, 2023. The $1.83 billion consisted of $650.0 million in outstanding FHLB advances and $1.18 billion used for pledging purposes. The Company also had access to approximately $1.48 billion in liquidity with the FRB as of June 30, 2023, of which $50.0 million has been drawn upon in the ordinary course of business, resulting in $1.43 billion in net available liquidity with the FRB as of June 30, 2023. The $1.43 billion consisted of $77.4 million available from the Discount Window and $1.35 billion available through the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). As of June 30, 2023, the Company also had access to $55.0 million from First National Bankers’ Bank (FNBB), and $45.0 million from other various external sources.

Overall, the Company had $6.61 billion net available liquidity as of June 30, 2023, which consisted of $1.71 billion of net available internal liquidity and $4.90 billion in net available external liquidity. Details on the Company’s available liquidity as of June 30, 2023 is available below.

(in thousands) Total Available   Amount Used   Net Availability
Internal Sources          
Unpledged investment securities (market value) $ 1,196,466   $   $ 1,196,466
Cash at FRB   307,765         307,765
Other liquid cash accounts   205,389         205,389
Total Internal Liquidity   1,709,620         1,709,620
External Sources          
FHLB   5,201,184     1,827,490     3,373,694
FRB Discount Window   77,440         77,440
BTFP (par value)   1,403,388     50,000     1,353,388
FNBB   55,000         55,000
Other   45,000         45,000
Total External Liquidity   6,782,012     1,877,490     4,904,522
Total Available Liquidity $ 8,491,632   $ 1,877,490   $ 6,614,142


The Company has continued to limit its exposure to uninsured deposits and has been actively monitoring this in light of the current banking environment. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held approximately $7.69 billion in uninsured deposits of which $2.76 billion were collateralized deposits, for a net position of $4.93 billion. This represents approximately 29.0% of total deposits. In addition, net available liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits by $2.11 billion.

(in thousands) As of
June 30, 2023
Uninsured Deposits $ 7,688,248
Collateralized Deposits   2,761,675
Net Uninsured Position $ 4,926,573
   
Total Available Liquidity $ 6,614,142
Net Uninsured Position   4,926,573
Net Available Liquidity in Excess of Uninsured Deposits $ 1,687,569


In the event the Company’s $4.93 billion net position of uninsured deposits had been called by depositors on the first day of the second quarter of 2023 and remained outstanding during the entire quarter, the Company estimates that interest expense would have increased by approximately $69.6 million for the period ended June 30, 2023. The outflow of deposits could have been funded through available sources of liquidity without selling our investment securities. In this event, because of the high profitability levels of HOMB, the Company estimates that it would still have achieved return on average assets (ROA) of 1.26% for the period ended June 30, 2023.

For the first quarter, the Company ranked 8th in the top 200 exchange-traded banks in the country for ROA(2). The Company’s second quarter ROA of 1.90% is an impressive improvement from 1.84% for the first quarter and should retain a ranking in the top 10 for the second quarter.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 was $105.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $102.6 million(1), and $0.51 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Our net interest margin was 4.28% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, compared to 4.37% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. The yield on loans was 6.84% and 6.64% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively, as average loans decreased from $14.47 billion to $14.26 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.27% as of June 30, 2023, from 1.90% as of March 31, 2023, while average interest-bearing balances decreased from $12.65 billion to $12.42 billion.

During the second quarter of 2023, there was $1.3 million of event interest income compared to event interest income of $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $2.7 million and $3.2 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $32.5 million and $35.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $209.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, and $216.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. This reduction in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, was the result of an $11.6 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by an $4.6 million increase in interest income. The $11.6 million increase in interest expense was due to an $11.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits, a $406,000 increase in interest expense on FHLB borrowed funds and a $253,000 increase in interest expense on securities sold under agreement to repurchase. The increase in interest expense is a result of the rising interest rate environment. The $4.6 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $6.1 million increase in loan interest income, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in income from interest-bearing balances due from banks and a $687,000 decrease in investment income. The increase in interest income is also a result of the rising interest rate environment.

The Company reported $49.5 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023. The most important components of second quarter non-interest income were $15.1 million from other income, $11.8 million from other service charges and fees, $9.2 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.1 million from trust fees, $2.9 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $2.7 million in mortgage lending income and a $1.2 million increase in cash value of life insurance. The $15.1 million in other income includes $2.8 million in bank owned life insurance “BOLI” death benefit income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $116.3 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $64.5 million from salaries and employee benefits, $27.7 million in other operating expense, $14.9 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $9.2 million in data processing expenses. For the second quarter of 2023, our efficiency ratio was 44.00%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 44.83%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $14.18 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $14.39 billion at March 31, 2023. Total deposits were $17.00 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $17.45 billion at March 31, 2023. Total assets were $22.13 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $22.52 billion at March 31, 2023.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company experienced approximately $205.7 million in loan decline. Centennial CFG experienced $314.3 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.86 billion at June 30, 2023. Our remaining markets experienced $108.8 million in organic loan growth during the quarter.

Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.43% and 0.51% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.28% and 0.33% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2023 were $11.2 million, $19.7 million, $22.6 million, $382,000, $3.8 million and $2.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $60.5 million. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2023 were $11.3 million, $20.0 million, $23.0 million, $382,000, $3.8 million and $2.8 million in the Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $61.3 million.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.7 million at June 30, 2023, or 2.01% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $287.2 million, or 2.00% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 472.23% and 388.23% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $3.65 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $3.63 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of approximately $23.2 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $68.8 million increase in retained earnings, partially offset by the $36.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $11.8 million in stock repurchases. Book value per common share was $18.04 at June 30, 2023, compared to $17.87 at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $10.87(1) at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.71(1) at March 31, 2023.

Branches

The Company currently has 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 63 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 20, 2023. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/803091970. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=7b6f0651&confId=52560. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 094402. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 607184, which will be available until July 27, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) The Company estimated this ranking based on available industry data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including the ongoing impacts of inflation; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on our business and operations that may result from any future outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on, among other things, credit quality and liquidity; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
                     
(In thousands)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022
                     
ASSETS                    
                     
Cash and due from banks   $ 275,656     $ 250,841     $ 263,893     $ 268,929     $ 287,451  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks     335,535       437,213       460,897       1,311,492       2,528,925  
Cash and cash equivalents     611,191       688,054       724,790       1,580,421       2,816,376  
Federal funds sold     1,550                   2,700        
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses     3,645,013       3,772,138       4,041,590       4,085,102       3,791,509  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses     1,285,150       1,286,373       1,287,705       1,251,007       1,366,781  
Total investment securities     4,930,163       5,058,511       5,329,295       5,336,109       5,158,290  
Loans receivable     14,180,972       14,386,634       14,409,480       13,829,311       13,923,873  
Allowance for credit losses     (285,683 )     (287,169 )     (289,669 )     (289,203 )     (294,267 )
Loans receivable, net     13,895,289       14,099,465       14,119,811       13,540,108       13,629,606  
Bank premises and equipment, net     397,315       402,094       405,073       411,479       415,056  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     725       425       546       365       373  
Cash value of life insurance     213,090       214,792       213,693       212,619       211,811  
Accrued interest receivable     101,066       102,740       103,199       88,671       80,274  
Deferred tax asset, net     206,430       193,334       209,321       228,979       208,585  
Goodwill     1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253       1,394,353       1,398,400  
Core deposit intangible     53,500       55,978       58,455       60,932       63,410  
Other assets     317,857       304,609       321,152       300,634       270,987  
Total assets   $ 22,126,429     $ 22,518,255     $ 22,883,588     $ 23,157,370     $ 24,253,168  
                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 4,598,593     $ 4,945,729     $ 5,164,997     $ 5,540,539     $ 6,036,583  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     11,169,940       11,392,566       11,730,552       11,968,519       12,424,192  
Time deposits     1,228,358       1,107,171       1,043,234       1,033,266       1,119,297  
Total deposits     16,996,891       17,445,466       17,938,783       18,542,324       19,580,072  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     160,349       138,742       131,146       121,555       118,573  
FHLB and other borrowed funds     701,550       650,000       650,000       400,000       400,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     173,426       212,887       196,877       192,908       197,503  
Subordinated debentures     440,129       440,275       440,420       440,568       458,455  
Total liabilities     18,472,345       18,887,370       19,357,226       19,697,355       20,754,603  
                     
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock     2,026       2,032       2,034       2,042       2,053  
Capital surplus     2,366,560       2,375,754       2,386,699       2,404,388       2,426,271  
Retained earnings     1,578,176       1,509,400       1,443,087       1,361,040       1,286,146  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (292,678 )     (256,301 )     (305,458 )     (307,455 )     (215,905 )
Total stockholders' equity     3,654,084       3,630,885       3,526,362       3,460,015       3,498,565  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 22,126,429     $ 22,518,255     $ 22,883,588     $ 23,157,370     $ 24,253,168  


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
                             
     Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
(In thousands)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
Interest income:                            
Loans   $ 243,152   $ 236,997     $ 221,280   $ 195,841     $ 181,779     $ 480,149     $ 311,221
Investment securities                            
Taxable     34,751     35,288       33,639     28,273       20,941       70,039       30,021
Tax-exempt     7,932     7,963       7,855     8,069       7,725       15,895       12,432
Deposits - other banks     3,729     4,685       10,109     10,763       6,565       8,414       8,238
Federal funds sold     68     6       12     9       3       74       4
Total interest income     289,632     284,939       272,895     242,955       217,013       574,571       361,916
Interest expense:                            
Interest on deposits     70,147     59,162       47,019     23,347       10,729       129,309       15,623
Federal funds purchased     2                     2       2       2
FHLB borrowed funds     6,596     6,190       5,388     1,917       1,896       12,786       3,771
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     1,121     868       701     434       187       1,989       295
Subordinated debentures     4,123     4,124       4,121     4,153       5,441       8,247       12,319
Total interest expense     81,989     70,344       57,229     29,851       18,255       152,333       32,010
Net interest income     207,643     214,595       215,666     213,104       198,758       422,238       329,906
Provision for credit losses on loans     2,300     1,200       5,000           45,170       3,500       45,170
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments                         11,410             11,410
Provision for credit losses on investment securities     1,683                     2,005       1,683       2,005
Total credit loss expense     3,983     1,200       5,000           58,585       5,183       58,585
Net interest income after credit loss expense     203,660     213,395       210,666     213,104       140,173       417,055       271,321
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges on deposit accounts     9,231     9,842       10,134     10,756       10,084       19,073       16,224
Other service charges and fees     11,763     11,875       10,363     13,951       12,541       23,638       20,274
Trust fees     4,052     4,864       3,981     3,980       4,320       8,916       4,894
Mortgage lending income     2,650     2,571       3,566     4,179       5,996       5,221       9,912
Insurance commissions     518     526       453     601       658       1,044       1,138
Increase in cash value of life insurance     1,211     1,104       1,079     1,089       1,140       2,315       1,632
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other     2,922     2,794       2,814     1,741       3,945       5,716       4,643
Gain on SBA loans         139       30     58             139       95
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     917     7       10     (13 )     2       924       18
Gain on OREO, net     319           13           9       319       487
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     783     (11,408 )     1,032     (2,628 )     (1,801 )     (10,625 )     324
Other income     15,143     11,850       23,185     9,487       7,687       26,993       15,609
Total non-interest income     49,509     34,164       56,660     43,201       44,581       83,673       75,250
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and employee benefits     64,534     64,490       64,249     65,290       65,795       129,024       109,346
Occupancy and equipment     14,923     14,952       14,884     15,133       14,256       29,875       23,400
Data processing expense     9,151     8,968       9,062     8,747       10,094       18,119       17,133
Merger and acquisition expenses                         48,731             49,594
Other operating expenses     27,674     26,234       30,708     25,176       26,606       53,908       42,905
Total non-interest expense     116,282     114,644       118,903     114,346       165,482       230,926       242,378
Income before income taxes     136,887     132,915       148,423     141,959       19,272       269,802       104,193
Income tax expense     31,616     29,953       32,736     33,254       3,294       61,569       23,323
Net income   $ 105,271   $ 102,962     $ 115,687   $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 208,233     $ 80,870


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
PER SHARE DATA                            
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.52     $ 0.51     $ 0.57     $ 0.53     $ 0.08     $ 1.02     $ 0.44  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     0.51       0.54       0.53       0.54       0.47       1.04       0.86  
Basic earnings per common share     0.52       0.51       0.57       0.53       0.08       1.03       0.44  
Dividends per share - common     0.18       0.18       0.165       0.165       0.165       0.36       0.33  
Book value per common share     18.04       17.87       17.33       16.94       17.04       18.04       17.04  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)     10.87       10.71       10.17       9.82       9.92       10.87       9.92  
                             
STOCK INFORMATION                            
Average common shares outstanding     202,793       203,456       203,924       204,829       205,683       203,122       184,851  
Average diluted shares outstanding     202,923       203,625       204,179       205,135       206,015       203,274       185,223  
End of period common shares outstanding     202,573       203,168       203,434       204,219       205,291       202,573       205,291  
                             
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS                            
                             
Return on average assets (ROA)     1.90 %     1.84 %     1.98 %     1.81 %     0.26 %     1.87 %     0.75 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     1.85 %     1.95 %     1.84 %     1.83 %     1.57 %     1.90 %     1.48 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     2.07 %     2.00 %     2.15 %     1.97 %     0.31 %     2.03 %     0.83 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     2.02 %     2.12 %     2.00 %     1.99 %     1.70 %     2.07 %     1.60 %
Return on average common equity (ROE)     11.63 %     11.70 %     13.29 %     12.25 %     1.78 %     11.66 %     5.14 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     11.33 %     12.38 %     12.35 %     12.39 %     10.83 %     11.85 %     10.08 %
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)     19.39 %     19.75 %     22.96 %     20.93 %     2.96 %     19.57 %     8.32 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)     18.90 %     20.90 %     21.33 %     21.16 %     17.94 %     19.88 %     16.31 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     19.74 %     20.11 %     23.33 %     21.29 %     3.30 %     19.92 %     8.62 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)     19.24 %     21.26 %     21.70 %     21.52 %     18.29 %     20.23 %     16.61 %
                             
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
Efficiency ratio     44.00 %     44.80 %     42.44 %     43.24 %     66.31 %     44.39 %     58.26 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     44.83 %     43.42 %     43.07 %     42.97 %     46.02 %     44.12 %     46.53 %
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)     4.28 %     4.37 %     4.21 %     4.05 %     3.64 %     4.33 %     3.46 %
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   $ 1,494     $ 1,628     $ 2,017     $ 2,437     $ 2,471     $ 3,122     $ 4,209  
Total revenue (net)     257,152       248,759       272,326       256,305       243,339       505,911       405,156  
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)     140,870       134,115       153,423       141,959       77,857       274,985       162,778  
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     137,308       142,062       142,567       143,522       126,683       279,370       207,054  
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)     53.23 %     53.43 %     54.50 %     55.39 %     7.92 %     53.33 %     25.72 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)     51.85 %     56.63 %     50.52 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     54.20 %     51.10 %
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)     54.78 %     53.91 %     56.34 %     55.39 %     32.00 %     54.35 %     40.18 %
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)     53.40 %     57.11 %     52.35 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     55.22 %     51.10 %
Total purchase accounting accretion   $ 2,660     $ 3,172     $ 3,497     $ 4,578     $ 5,177     $ 5,832     $ 8,266  
Average purchase accounting loan discounts     32,546       35,482       38,552       42,050       46,258       34,022       35,814  
                             
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES                            
                             
Hurricane expense   $     $     $ 176     $     $     $     $  
Advertising     2,098       2,231       2,567       2,024       2,117       4,329       3,383  
Amortization of intangibles     2,478       2,477       2,478       2,477       2,477       4,955       3,898  
Electronic banking expense     3,675       3,330       3,914       3,828       3,352       7,005       5,890  
Directors' fees     538       460       358       354       375       998       779  
Due from bank service charges     286       273       273       316       396       559       666  
FDIC and state assessment     3,220       3,500       2,224       2,146       2,390       6,720       4,058  
Insurance     927       889       1,003       959       973       1,816       1,743  
Legal and accounting     1,436       1,088       5,962       1,581       1,061       2,524       1,858  
Other professional fees     2,774       2,284       2,552       2,466       2,254       5,058       3,863  
Operating supplies     763       738       690       681       995       1,501       1,749  
Postage     586       501       602       614       556       1,087       862  
Telephone     573       528       576       593       384       1,101       721  
Other expense     8,320       7,935       7,333       7,137       9,276       16,255       13,435  
Total other operating expenses   $ 27,674     $ 26,234     $ 30,708     $ 25,176     $ 26,606     $ 53,908     $ 42,905  
                             
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
                     
(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS                    
Total loans to total deposits     83.43 %     82.47 %     80.33 %     74.58 %     71.11 %
Common equity to assets     16.51 %     16.12 %     15.41 %     14.94 %     14.43 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)     10.65 %     10.33 %     9.66 %     9.24 %     8.94 %
LOANS RECEIVABLE                    
Real estate                    
Commercial real estate loans                    
Non-farm/non-residential   $ 5,480,738     $ 5,524,125     $ 5,632,063     $ 5,156,438     $ 5,092,539  
Construction/land development     2,201,514       2,160,514       2,135,266       2,232,906       2,595,384  
Agricultural     340,067       342,814       346,811       330,748       329,106  
Residential real estate loans                    
Residential 1-4 family     1,790,218       1,748,231       1,748,551       1,704,850       1,708,221  
Multifamily residential     455,754       637,633       578,052       525,110       389,633  
Total real estate     10,268,291       10,413,317       10,440,743       9,950,052       10,114,883  
Consumer     1,156,273       1,173,325       1,149,896       1,120,250       1,106,343  
Commercial and industrial     2,288,646       2,368,428       2,349,263       2,268,750       2,187,771  
Agricultural     297,743       250,851       285,235       313,693       324,630  
Other     170,019       180,713       184,343       176,566       190,246  
Loans receivable   $ 14,180,972     $ 14,386,634     $ 14,409,480     $ 13,829,311     $ 13,923,873  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES                    
Balance, beginning of period   $ 287,169     $ 289,669     $ 289,203     $ 294,267     $ 234,768  
Allowance for credit losses on PCD loans - Happy acquisition                             16,816  
Loans charged off     4,726       4,288       5,379       6,313       3,265  
Recoveries of loans previously charged off     940       588       845       1,249       778  
Net loans charged off     3,786       3,700       4,534       5,064       2,487  
Provision for credit losses - Happy acquisition                             45,170  
Provision for credit losses - loans     2,300       1,200       5,000              
Balance, end of period   $ 285,683     $ 287,169     $ 289,669     $ 289,203     $ 294,267  
Net charge-offs to average total loans     0.11 %     0.10 %     0.13 %     0.15 %     0.07 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     2.01 %     2.00 %     2.01 %     2.09 %     2.11 %
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS                    
Non-performing loans                    
Non-accrual loans   $ 49,627     $ 65,401     $ 51,011     $ 56,796     $ 44,170  
Loans past due 90 days or more     10,869       8,567       9,845       4,898       16,432  
Total non-performing loans     60,496       73,968       60,856       61,694       60,602  
Other non-performing assets                    
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net     725       425       546       365       373  
Other non-performing assets     64       74       74       104       104  
Total other non-performing assets     789       499       620       469       477  
Total non-performing assets   $ 61,285     $ 74,467     $ 61,476     $ 62,163     $ 61,079  
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans     472.23 %     388.23 %     475.99 %     468.77 %     485.57 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.43 %     0.51 %     0.42 %     0.45 %     0.44 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.28 %     0.33 %     0.27 %     0.27 %     0.25 %
                     
                     
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Earning assets                        
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 320,039   $ 3,729   4.67 %   $ 426,051   $ 4,685   4.46 %
Federal funds sold     5,350     68   5.10 %     474     6   5.13 %
Investment securities - taxable     3,718,320     34,751   3.75 %     3,867,737     35,288   3.70 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     1,280,781     9,332   2.92 %     1,289,564     9,482   2.98 %
Loans receivable - FTE     14,259,647     243,246   6.84 %     14,474,072     237,106   6.64 %
Total interest-earning assets     19,584,137     291,126   5.96 %     20,057,898     286,567   5.79 %
Non-earning assets     2,643,267             2,637,957        
Total assets   $ 22,227,404           $ 22,695,855        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 11,242,988   $ 62,637   2.23 %   $ 11,579,329   $ 54,857   1.92 %
Time deposits     1,174,925     7,510   2.56 %     1,072,094     4,305   1.63 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     12,417,913     70,147   2.27 %     12,651,423     59,162   1.90 %
Federal funds purchased     123     2   6.52 %           %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     143,969     1,121   3.12 %     134,934     868   2.61 %
FHLB borrowed funds     679,445     6,596   3.89 %     651,111     6,190   3.86 %
Subordinated debentures     440,201     4,123   3.76 %     440,346     4,124   3.80 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     13,681,651     81,989   2.40 %     13,877,814     70,344   2.06 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     4,717,623             5,043,219        
Other liabilities     197,936             205,230        
Total liabilities     18,597,210             19,126,263        
Shareholders' equity     3,630,194             3,569,592        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 22,227,404           $ 22,695,855        
Net interest spread           3.56 %           3.73 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE       $ 209,137   4.28 %       $ 216,223   4.37 %


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
                         
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                        
Earning assets                        
Interest-bearing balances due from banks   $ 372,752   $ 8,414   4.55 %   $ 3,374,606   $ 8,238   0.49 %
Federal funds sold     2,926     74   5.10 %     1,805     4   0.45 %
Investment securities - taxable     3,791,872     70,039   3.72 %     3,155,481     30,021   1.92 %
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE     1,285,148     18,814   2.95 %     1,061,822     16,339   3.10 %
Loans receivable - FTE     14,366,267     480,352   6.74 %     11,899,115     311,523   5.28 %
Total interest-earning assets     19,818,965     577,693   5.88 %     19,492,829     366,125   3.79 %
Non-earning assets     2,641,370             2,115,558        
Total assets   $ 22,460,335           $ 21,608,387        
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing liabilities                        
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 11,410,230   $ 117,493   2.08 %   $ 11,007,232   $ 13,643   0.25 %
Time deposits     1,123,793     11,816   2.12 %     1,013,600     1,980   0.39 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     12,534,023     129,309   2.08 %     12,020,832     15,623   0.26 %
Federal funds purchased     62     2   6.51 %     437     2   0.92 %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase     139,477     1,989   2.88 %     130,248     295   0.46 %
FHLB borrowed funds     665,356     12,786   3.88 %     400,000     3,771   1.90 %
Subordinated debentures     440,273     8,247   3.78 %     589,917     12,319   4.21 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     13,779,191     152,333   2.23 %     13,141,434     32,010   0.49 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     4,879,521             5,152,673        
Other liabilities     201,562             142,080        
Total liabilities     18,860,274             18,436,187        
Shareholders' equity     3,600,061             3,172,200        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 22,460,335           $ 21,608,387        
Net interest spread           3.65 %           3.30 %
Net interest income and margin - FTE       $ 425,360   4.33 %       $ 334,115   3.46 %



 Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED                            
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 105,271     $ 102,962     $ 115,687     $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 208,233     $ 80,870  
Pre-tax adjustments                            
BOLI death benefits     (2,779 )                             (2,779 )      
Merger and acquisition expenses                             48,731             49,594  
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition                             58,585             58,585  
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities     (783 )     11,408       (1,032 )     2,628       1,801       10,625       (324 )
Special dividend from equity investment                             (1,434 )           (1,434 )
TRUPS redemption fees                             2,081             2,081  
Special lawsuit settlement, net of expense                 (10,000 )                        
Recoveries on historic losses           (3,461 )           (1,065 )     (2,353 )     (3,461 )     (5,641 )
Hurricane expense                 176                          
Total pre-tax adjustments     (3,562 )     7,947       (10,856 )     1,563       107,411       4,385       102,861  
Tax-effect of adjustments     (879 )     1,961       (2,679 )     393       26,396       1,082       25,176  
Total adjustments after-tax (B)     (2,683 )     5,986       (8,177 )     1,170       81,015       3,303       77,685  
Earnings, as adjusted (C)   $ 102,588     $ 108,948     $ 107,510     $ 109,875     $ 96,993     $ 211,536     $ 158,555  
                             
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)     202,923       203,625       204,179       205,135       206,015       203,274       185,223  
                             
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D)   $ 0.52     $ 0.51     $ 0.57     $ 0.53     $ 0.08     $ 1.02     $ 0.44  
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)     (0.01 )     0.03       (0.04 )     0.01       0.39       0.02       0.42  
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D)   $ 0.51     $ 0.54     $ 0.53     $ 0.54     $ 0.47     $ 1.04     $ 0.86  
                             
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                            
                             
Return on average assets: (A/E)     1.90 %     1.84 %     1.98 %     1.81 %     0.26 %     1.87 %     0.75 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)     1.85 %     1.95 %     1.84 %     1.83 %     1.57 %     1.90 %     1.48 %
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))     2.07 %     2.00 %     2.15 %     1.97 %     0.31 %     2.03 %     0.83 %
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))     2.02 %     2.12 %     2.00 %     1.99 %     1.70 %     2.07 %     1.60 %
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 105,271     $ 102,962     $ 115,687     $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 208,233     $ 80,870  
Amortization of intangibles (B)     2,478       2,477       2,478       2,477       2,477       4,955       3,898  
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)     1,866       1,866       1,866       1,854       1,854       3,732       2,903  
Adjustments after-tax (D)     (2,683 )     5,986       (8,177 )     1,170       81,015       3,303       77,685  
Average assets (E)     22,227,404       22,695,855       23,187,005       23,778,769       24,788,365       22,460,335       21,608,387  
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)     1,452,951       1,455,423       1,454,639       1,459,034       1,423,466       1,454,180       1,211,580  


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
                             
    Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2023   Jun. 30, 2022
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY                            
Return on average common equity: (A/D)     11.63 %     11.70 %     13.29 %     12.25 %     1.78 %     11.66 %     5.14 %
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)     11.33 %     12.38 %     12.35 %     12.39 %     10.83 %     11.85 %     10.08 %
Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E))     19.39 %     19.75 %     22.96 %     20.93 %     2.96 %     19.57 %     8.32 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))     18.90 %     20.90 %     21.33 %     21.16 %     17.94 %     19.88 %     16.31 %
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))     19.74 %     20.11 %     23.33 %     21.29 %     3.30 %     19.92 %     8.62 %
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))     19.24 %     21.26 %     21.70 %     21.52 %     18.29 %     20.23 %     16.61 %
                             
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)   $ 105,271     $ 102,962     $ 115,687     $ 108,705     $ 15,978     $ 208,233     $ 80,870  
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)     107,137       104,828       117,553       110,559       17,832       211,965       83,773  
Adjustments after-tax (C)     (2,683 )     5,986       (8,177 )     1,170       81,015       3,303       77,685  
Average common equity (D)     3,630,194       3,569,592       3,454,005       3,519,296       3,591,758       3,600,061       3,172,200  
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)     1,452,951       1,455,423       1,454,639       1,459,034       1,423,466       1,454,180       1,211,580  
                             
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR                            
                             
Efficiency ratio: ((D-H)/(B+C+E))     44.00 %     44.80 %     42.44 %     43.24 %     66.31 %     44.39 %     58.26 %
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-H-J)/(B+C+E-I))     44.83 %     43.42 %     43.07 %     42.97 %     46.02 %     44.12 %     46.53 %
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))     53.23 %     53.43 %     54.50 %     55.39 %     7.92 %     53.33 %     25.72 %
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))     51.85 %     56.63 %     50.52 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     54.20 %     51.10 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D)   $ 140,870     $ 134,115     $ 153,423     $ 141,959     $ 77,857     $ 274,985     $ 162,778  
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)   $ 137,308     $ 142,062     $ 142,567     $ 143,522     $ 126,683     $ 279,370     $ 207,054  
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)     54.78 %     53.91 %     56.34 %     55.39 %     32.00 %     54.35 %     40.18 %
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F-G)/(B+C)     53.40 %     57.11 %     52.35 %     56.00 %     52.06 %     55.22 %     51.10 %
                             
Pre-tax net income (A)   $ 136,887     $ 132,915     $ 148,423     $ 141,959     $ 19,272     $ 269,802     $ 104,193  
Net interest income (B)     207,643       214,595       215,666       213,104       198,758       422,238       329,906  
Non-interest income (C)     49,509       34,164       56,660       43,201       44,581       83,673       75,250  
Non-interest expense (D)     116,282       114,644       118,903       114,346       165,482       230,926       242,378  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)     1,494       1,628       2,017       2,437       2,471       3,122       4,209  
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)     (3,562 )     7,947       (10,856 )     1,563       107,411       4,385       102,861  
Initial provision for credit losses - acquisition (G)                             58,585             58,585  
Amortization of intangibles (H)     2,478       2,477       2,478       2,477       2,477       4,955       3,898  
                             
Adjustments:                            
Non-interest income:                            
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities   $ 783     $ (11,408 )   $ 1,032     $ (2,628 )   $ (1,801 )   $ (10,625 )   $ 324  
Gain on OREO     319             13             9       319       487  
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net     917       7       10       (13 )     2       924       18  
Special dividend from equity investment                             1,434             1,434  
BOLI death benefits     2,779                               2,779        
Lawsuit settlement - special lawsuit                 15,000                          
Recoveries on historic losses           3,461             1,065       2,353       3,461       5,641  
Total non-interest income adjustments (I)   $ 4,798     $ (7,940 )   $ 16,055     $ (1,576 )   $ 1,997     $ (3,142 )   $ 7,904  
                             
Non-interest expense:                            
Merger and acquisition expenses                             48,731             49,594  
Hurricane expense                 176                          
Legal expense - special lawsuit                 5,000                          
TRUPS redemption fees                             2,081             2,081  
Total non-interest expense adjustments (J)   $     $     $ 5,176     $     $ 50,812     $     $ 51,675  


 Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
                     
    Quarter Ended
    Jun. 30, 2023   Mar. 31, 2023   Dec. 31, 2022   Sep. 30, 2022   Jun. 30, 2022
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE                    
Book value per common share: (A/B)   $ 18.04     $ 17.87     $ 17.33     $ 16.94     $ 17.04  
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)     10.87       10.71       10.17       9.82       9.92  
                     
Total stockholders' equity (A)   $ 3,654,084     $ 3,630,885     $ 3,526,362     $ 3,460,015     $ 3,498,565  
End of period common shares outstanding (B)     202,573       203,168       203,434       204,219       205,291  
Goodwill (C)     1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253       1,394,353       1,398,400  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)     53,500       55,978       58,455       60,932       63,410  
                     
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS                    
Equity to assets: (B/A)     16.51 %     16.12 %     15.41 %     14.94 %     14.43 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))     10.65 %     10.33 %     9.66 %     9.24 %     8.94 %
                     
Total assets (A)   $ 22,126,429     $ 22,518,255     $ 22,883,588     $ 23,157,370     $ 24,253,168  
Total stockholders' equity (B)     3,654,084       3,630,885       3,526,362       3,460,015       3,498,565  
Goodwill (C)     1,398,253       1,398,253       1,398,253       1,394,353       1,398,400  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)     53,500       55,978       58,455       60,932       63,410  

