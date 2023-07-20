Greenhouse Heaters Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook and Industry Report, 2031

global greenhouse heaters market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Greenhouse Heaters Market," The greenhouse heaters market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Size and Forecast
The market is segmented based on type, fuel type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electric, gas, and oil. Among these, the electric segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to its cost effectiveness and easy installation. In terms of fuel type, the market is divided into propane, natural gas, and LPG.

The global greenhouse heaters market is expected to witness a positive growth over the forecast period. Greenhouse heaters are used to heat up the interior of greenhouses and other horticultural structures. These heaters reduce the need to use fuel and other energy sources, thereby making them an environmentally friendly option. The demand for greenhouse heaters is increasing due to their ability to enhance crop yield. Additionally, the increasing awareness among farmers of the importance of using energy-efficient systems is likely to drive the demand for greenhouse heaters.

The major driving factors for the global greenhouse heaters market are the growing demand for energy-efficient systems and the increasing awareness among farmers of the importance of using energy-efficient systems. Additionally, the increasing number of greenhouse farms is also expected to drive the demand for greenhouse heaters. Furthermore, the rising trend of organic farming is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global greenhouse heaters market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market due to the presence of a large number of greenhouse farms in the region. Asia Pacific is also expected to register a significant growth in the market owing to the increasing number of greenhouses in the region.

The Key Players
Some of the key players in the global greenhouse heaters market are Armstrong International, Inc., Heat-Flo, Inc., F.B. Heaters, Inc., L.B. White Company, American Heat, Inc., and Reznor Ltd. These players are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence.

Overall, the global greenhouse heaters market is expected to register a healthy growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient systems and the rising trend of organic farming. Additionally, the presence of major players in the market is expected to further drive the market growth.