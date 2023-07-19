Meeting with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

TAJIKISTAN, July 19 - On July 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorable Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the sidelines of the First Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Gulf Arab countries in the city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the conversation, a set of strategic partnership issues of the two countries were discussed.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon interpreted the meeting as another good opportunity to discuss the current state and prospects of friendly and cooperative relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

It was assured that the consistent implementation of the previously reached agreements between the two countries will contribute to the strengthening of strategic partnership relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

In this regard, the parties discussed the preparation process for upcoming joint bilateral and multilateral regional and international events.

During the meeting, other topics of interest were also discussed.

The heads of state exchanged views on using all opportunities to successfully hold the days of culture of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan in August, as well as high-level events - the Fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the next meeting of the Council of Heads of founding States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.