Participation in the first Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Arab countries of the Gulf

TAJIKISTAN, July 19 - On July 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, took part and spoke at the first Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Arab countries of the Gulf.

At the beginning of his speech, the Leader of the Nation expressed his gratitude to the King of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Muhammad bin Salman for the invitation to the event and the hospitality, congratulating the Saudi side on high level of organization and successful holding of the Hajj season this year.

In his speech, the Head of our state noted the deep historical, cultural and spiritual ties of the countries of Central Asia and the Gulf region, emphasizing that the issues of strengthening multifaceted relations with the member countries of the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf are identified as one of the important directions of the country's foreign policy.

In this context, attention was focused on the importance of establishing a strategic dialogue in the “Central Asia - Gulf” format and the readiness of the Tajik side was expressed to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas of the economy, trade, investment, culture and other areas of mutual interest, including within the framework of the “Joint Action Plan for 2023-2027”.

During the speech, the relevance of such an approach as a favorable basis for the implementation of specific projects was confirmed and the importance of using the potential of financial institutions and development funds of the Gulf countries and the Islamic Development Bank Group in this process was emphasized.

Energy, industry, including light and food industries, as well as agriculture, banking, tourism, digitalization of the economy, information and communication and transit and transport areas were named priority areas for the implementation of investment projects.

In this context, taking into account the hydropower potential of Tajikistan, the special interest of our side in attracting investments from the Arab countries of the Gulf for the development of "green energy" was emphasized.

The President of the country also spoke about other promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, including the creation of joint ventures for the processing of environmentally friendly agricultural products, the implementation of various trade, economic and transport and communication projects of regional importance, the construction of modern roads and railways with access to seaports.

The expansion of cooperation in the humanitarian fields, including in the spheres of education, science, healthcare, youth policy and sports, is recognized as an effective means of strengthening friendship and closeness of the peoples of the countries of the two regions.

Emphasizing the growing trends of global threats and challenges, the Head of our state dwelled on international and regional issues.

Particular attention was paid to issues related to security and climate change.

The President of Tajikistan, at the same time, spoke in support of establishing closer contacts and interaction in solving the problems mentioned, as well as constructive cooperation in this direction with the Arab countries of the Gulf.

As a result of the meeting, a Joint Statement of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the member countries of the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf was adopted.