Meeting with Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

TAJIKISTAN, July 19 - On July 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, met with the Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, in the margins of the first Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Central Asia and Arab states of the Gulf.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for the warm welcome, as well as to the side of Saudi Arabia for their attention and sincere hospitality.

The parties assessed the first Summit in the "Central Asia-Gulf" format as an important event in the modern history of consultative relations between the two regions and expressed confidence that its results will effectively contribute to strengthening the ties of friendship and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties called for the establishment and strengthening of a strategic dialogue between the states of Central Asia and the countries - members of the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Gulf.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the two countries in areas beneficial to the parties, strengthening friendly ties, the special role of a constant dialogue of the highest and high levels of the parties were discussed.

The parties expressed interest in developing and expanding political, trade and economic ties within the framework of the Joint Parliamentary Friendship Committee, the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the Investment Forum of the two countries and the Saudi Arabia Development Fund.

The expansion of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, as well as the processing of agricultural products, light, food, pharmaceutical and mining industries was recognized as a beneficial direction for both parties.

It was considered necessary to attract the capital of Saudi Arabia for the development of sectors of the national economy of Tajikistan, which have ample resources and opportunities.

The further expansion of cultural and people-to-people ties was recognized as an important factor in strengthening friendship and brotherhood between the peoples of the two countries.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed issues of developing and strengthening cooperation in the fields of science, education, tourism, healthcare, sports and youth.

The bolstering of cooperation between countries in the field of security, including on countering modern dangers and threats, was another topic of the exchange of views.

At the end of the meeting, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, invited the Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, to pay an official return visit to Tajikistan at his convenience.