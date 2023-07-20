Asia Broadband Advances Development of Second NFT Collection to Accelerate Digital Asset Expansion In High Growth NFT Market

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is developing a new and second Non-Fungible Token (“NFT”) collection for release in the coming months. The Company has been working through the development process with its NFT team to create the new collection concept and graphic design. Prior to the recent sell out the Company’s first NFT collection the “Golden Baboons Mining Club” (GBMC), a second collection began development to continue to build on the initial collection’s success. In 2022, management created a corporate initiative to enter the NFT market to advance the rapid expansion of the Company’s digital asset business segment and strategically position AABB for growth in the coming years.

The NFT market in 2021 realized explosive growth and is estimated to have reached over $40 billion. Furthermore, the NFT market growth trend is currently projected to continue long-term, as NFTs are expected to become increasingly integrated with the general public and accepted by the investment community for their proven authentic and unique properties.

https://beincrypto.com/nft-market-200-billion-2030/

The Golden Baboons collection from AABB is backed by physical gold and it is the first gold mine-to-NFT backed project, similarly to the Company’s AABBG token. The GBMC collection had a limited release of 8,888 NFTS that are each backed by a ½ gram of gold. And only 10 lucky purchasers from the entire collection received a rare legendary GBMC NFT that is backed by 1 troy ounce of gold. GBMC holders are part of an exciting project roadmap, which includes future staking, spinoff collections, metaverse entertainment and potentially a limited edition Golden Baboon Tequila Bottle.

Now that the GBMC collection is sold out, NFT collectors and enthusiasts can purchase Golden Baboons NFTs on the secondary market from popular sites such as LooksRare.org, X2Y2.io, and MemeNFT.com

“After recently selling out our first NFT collection the Golden Baboons, we are really excited to continue expanding our digital assets division with the creation of a second NFT collection. Our NFT team has been really focused on collaborating with management to refine the ideal creative concept and designs for a new NFT collection that will also be a unique gold mine-to-NFT backed project like our Baboons,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.



Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

