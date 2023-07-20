Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. to Deliver a Live Presentation at the Skyline Signature Series™ on Monday, July 24, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation at the Skyline Signature Series™

/EIN News/ -- Wenzhou, China, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (“Erayak” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RAYA), a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter of high-quality products in the power supply industry, today announced that the Company will present at the Skyline Signature Series ™ on Monday, July 24, 2023.

This will be a live, interactive, online event inviting investors to ask the company questions in real time. All investors must pre-register.

Event: Skyline Signature Series™ Date: Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET Registration: Erayak Power Solution Group Webinar Registration - Zoom Audio Dial-In: +1 646 931 3860, Webinar ID: 835 3480 6988

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak’s product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products. Our products are used principally in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, and outdoor living products. Our goal is to be the premier power solutions brand and a solution for mobile life and outdoor living. For more information, visit www.erayakpower.com.

