Enphase Energy and BayWa r.e. Expand Distribution Partnership in Poland

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase has expanded its global relationship with renewable energy company BayWa r.e., a leading global developer and solar photovoltaic (PV) distributor, to distribute Enphase’s family of IQ8™ Microinverters in Poland, including the latest models with peak output AC power of up to 384 W to support newer high-powered solar modules.



“We are excited to take this next step in our partnership with Enphase to expand the portfolio of Enphase products we offer to the European market through our distribution network,” said Łukasz Zaziąbł, managing director at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems Sp. z o.o., a distributor of Enphase products with a location in Poland. “Clean energy is growing rapidly across the globe, and the family of IQ8 Microinverters has the ability to transform the way people power their homes.”

The newest IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The three new microinverters – IQ8MC™, IQ8AC™, and IQ8HC™ – feature a peak output power of 330 W, 366 W, and 384 W, respectively, and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 560 W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in Poland come with a 25-year warranty from Enphase.

“This expansion into Poland with BayWa r.e. is a testament to the growing demand for our products across Europe and our strong, long-term relationships with our distributor partners,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “Together with BayWa, we’re expanding access to innovative solar and battery systems to help Polish households join in the clean energy transition.”

Enphase began production shipments of microinverters from its contract manufacturer Flex in Romania earlier this year. With the Flex Romania factory, Enphase has increased its global capacity of microinverters per quarter, enabling Enphase to improve delivery times to European customers while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

