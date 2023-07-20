Nusano to Participate in Isotope and Radiopharmaceutical Conferences

/EIN News/ -- VALENCIA, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a company working to stabilize and enable the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced participation in two conferences in July 2023. Nusano CEO Chris Lowe will present an overview of the company’s breakthrough radioisotope production platform at the 2nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit on July 26 in Boston. Nusano is also presenting two abstracts in oral presentations at the 11th International Conference on Isotopes, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada on July 26 and 27.



Additional presentation details:

2nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit (Boston)

TITLE: Supplying the Fight Against Cancer: Nusano’s Breakthrough Radioisotope Production Platform WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO SESSION: Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals in the US: The Past, the Present & the Future WHEN: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT





11th International Conference on Isotopes (Saskatoon, Sask.)

ABSTRACT: Nusano Targetry for the Production of Medical Isotopes WHO: Greg Moffitt, PhD, Director of Target Development SESSION: Accelerator Produced Radioisotopes WHEN: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM CST* ABSTRACT: Alpha Production Routes for Medical Radioisotopes WHO: Richard Sisson, Targetry Nuclear Engineer SESSION: Accelerator Produced Radioisotopes II WHEN: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 9:50 AM - 11:30 AM CST*

* Concurrent session presentations of 15 minutes, with a question-and-answer period at the end of the session.

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com .

