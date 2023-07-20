Terra Balcanica Continues Testing Brezani Porphyry Target In Bosnia And Closes Third Tranche Of Financing

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1) is pleased to announce closing of the 3rd tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of units (the ”Units”) as it continues drilling the Brezani porphyry target in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Brezani Phase II Drilling Campaign

The Company is testing a 650 m wide conductivity high at the centre of an anomalously magnetic volume of rock, 1.2 km in diameter, where potassic altered porphyritic andesites overprinted by chlorite are found below a gold-bearing skarn (Figure 1). Here, the electrically resistive unit returned 88.0 m of 0.61 g/t AuEq from surface (see Company news release dated 24th of January 2023). The redrilled Phase I drill hole has now been extended beyond its 2022 terminal depth of 215 m along the same dip and azimuth. The HQ diameter diamond drill bit has now reached 468 m as it progresses at a rate of ca. 20 m daily to intercept the >60 mS/m conductor in a week.

Figure 1. A NW-SE geophysical cross section showing the trajectory of the drillhole BREDD002. At 323m, the conductivity reaches 15mS/m and coincides with a pyrite rich footwall indicating that the subsurface resistivity is chiefly controlled by the rock sulfide content. Phyllic altered feldspar phyric andesite (lower right) contains marcasite rich groundmass with up to 2,000 ppm Sb and 600 ppm Co. Also present are pyrite veins with crosscutting calcite centrelines that yield up to 1,000 ppm Cu (click here to view image).

BREDD002 Geology

From 240 m to 374.7m below surface, Terra’s BREDD002 drillhole has intersected a large package of phyllic altered hornfels with intermittent porphyry intrusions, crosscut at high angles and associated with both calc-silicate alteration and carbonate base metal veining.

At depth of 320 m and spatially coincident with a sub-horizontal conductivity change drilling has penetrated an intensely silicified structure underneath which there is a substantial increase in the volume of sulfide minerals and density of carbonate base metal veins (Figure 2). This structure, interpreted as a low-angle reverse fault, appears to intersect surface toward NW around the same area where gossanous material was previously mapped. It is suggested that this zone could be a target for intersection of carbonate-hosted, base metal veining.

The fault zone is characterized by increased pyrite veining and minor Zn, Sb, Sn anomalies and up to 2,100 ppm arsenic measured by the pXRF technique. If the current observed modal proportions of pyrite stay above 5 vol.% underneath the fault zone, along with the ubiquitous phyllic alteration overprint, this could be interpreted as evidence of the outer pyrite shell within a classic porphyry system and an indicator of potentially fertile ore system below.

Figure 2. Carbonate base metal vein registering 2,100 ppm arsenic by pXRF (click here to view image).

Third Tranche Private Placement Financing Closed

The Company issued an aggregate of 1,194,118 Units at a price of $0.085 per Unit for gross proceeds of $101,500 pursuant to the Offering announced on April 4th, 2023. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.13 until July 19th, 2026. Finders’ fees in the amount of $1,190 were paid.

Inclusive of the third tranche the Company has issued 9,575,268 units at a price of $0.085 for gross proceeds of $813,898 to date while continuing to raise funds until the end of July. Terra intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and to finance the Phase II drilling across its portfolio of properties in Bosnia and Serbia.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued and issuable in connection with the closing of the Private Placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period ending November 20th, 2023.

Qualified Person

Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, P.Geo. is the Company’s designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Dr. Mišković has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is factual, accurate and precise.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 100% of the Kaludra and Ceovishte mineral exploration licences in southern Serbia. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

