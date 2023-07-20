Submit Release
Infinera to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended July 1, 2023, after the market closes on August 9, 2023.

An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera’s outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:

Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Conference call participants: register at https://conferencingportals.com/event/Ekkapgtu.

Audio Webcast: access at investors.infinera.com under “Events & Presentations”

Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

