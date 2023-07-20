XpresSpa Debuts Clockwork Robotic Manicures at Miami International Airport

XWELL expands automated beauty experience in new market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), an authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, in partnership with Clockwork, the pioneer in robotics for the beauty industry, today launched the use of Clockwork’s next generation, fully autonomous, AI-powered express manicure in the XpresSpa® location at Miami International Airport (MIA) in Miami, Florida. MIA’s North Terminal, Concourse D is the second airport location in the world to feature robot manicures following the debut at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4 in March 2023.

“As the first in the world to introduce this type of technology in the airport setting, we’re pleased to announce the launch of our second location,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “With Clockwork, we have unveiled a new option for people on the go to enjoy a manicure. It is state-of-the-art and efficient, and just one way XWELL is enhancing its spa services to meet the needs of clients on their journeys.”

The Clockwork MiNiCURE is an express manicure service that delivers high-quality polish color through automation. Its latest version features a fully autonomous robot that uses proprietary artificial intelligence with 3D technology to paint nails effectively within minutes. An easy-to-use touchscreen guides travelers through the Clockwork experience, with an intuitive live support feature available any time help is needed. Additionally, the Clockwork MiNiCURE experience includes automated nail polish removal as well as a free polish remover pot to take home.

“Bringing Clockwork’s robot manicures to XpresSpa MIA through our partnership with XWELL is an exciting milestone. As a hub for layovers to popular vacation destinations, MIA is an ideal location for travelers to get a fresh coat of polish before takeoff. This new location marks the continued success of our partnership with XWELL to transform and innovate services for travelers,” said Clockwork Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Renuka Apte.

XWELL will launch up to five of Clockwork’s AI-powered robots during the initial launch phase with the intent to deploy as many as 34 units across the company’s portfolio of 34 spa locations.

For more information about Clockwork, please visit likeclockwork.com .

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresSpa®, Treat®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa ® is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 34 locations in 15 airports globally.

is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 34 locations in 15 airports globally. Treat ® is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers. XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings (which reports were filed under the Company’s former name, XpresSpa Group, Inc., prior to its previously announced name change effective October 25, 2022). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

