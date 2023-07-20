Directed Energy Weapons Market Industry, Growth & Trends [2027]

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (High Energy Lasers, High-power Radio Frequency, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Application, Product, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2027". Extensive research into DEW sources and the concurrent advances in beam directing technology have pushed technology to the level where fully configured DEW systems are now being designed and tested for imminent deployment. Advances in material technology, information technology, and space-based capabilities of the 21st century are also providing the right environment for the growing demand for DEW systems. The US Air Force project on airborne laser (ABL) is a classic example of how DEW technology is transforming into a formidable weapon system with hitherto unthinkable military capabilities.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to Grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific have been considered in the Asia Pacific directed energy weapons market. Rest of Asia Pacific includes New Zealand, Philippines, and Singapore. China and India are the leading manufacturers of directed energy weapons in this region.

The demand for the directed energy weapons market has increased in recent years due to rapid economic development, increasing security threats, and increased border disputes. The military spending of China, Japan, and India has been growing in recent years due to the increased possibility of being targeted by terrorist attacks.

Opportunity: R&D in advanced DEW technologies

Improved system reliability is a crucial factor in selecting a directed energy weapon by any country. The incorporation of advanced hardware units to help gather and distribute capability across various defense platforms like combat vehicles. These directed energy weapons are deployed in strategic locations to increase detection rates. State-of-the-art directed energy weapons with high accuracy have led countries with border disputes and regional threats to rely on these advanced directed energy weapons to assist in border protection. Thus, rising R&D in advanced directed energy weapons technologies provides a wide range of opportunities in defense sector applications.

Challenge: Integrating existing systems with new technologies

The integration between conventional and modern devices is difficult, which adversely affects the efficiency of directed energy devices. In some cases, new devices have different protocols that make these difficult to adopt. Integration of legacy systems with new technologies is time and effort-consuming and may distract an organization from its core business activities.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 5.3 billion Projected Market Size USD 12.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.6% Market size available for years 2019–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD billion) Segments covered By Platform, By Application, By Range, By Technology, By Product, and By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World Companies covered Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), BAE Systems plc (UK), and The Boeing Company (US)

Based on technology, the high energy laser (HEL) segment register large share in base year

Based on technology, the directed energy weapon market has been segmented into high-power microwave (HPM), high energy laser (HEL), sonic weapons, and electromagnetic weapons. A laser is a device that emits light through a course of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. A laser is different from other sources of light as it emits light that is coherent. Spatial coherence allows a laser to be focused on a tight spot, enabling applications such as directed energy weapon systems. A large amount of focused energy is delivered by high-energy lasers to a faraway target at the speed of light, thereby causing structural and incendiary damage. High-energy laser systems use photons, or light particles, to carry out military missions and civil defense.

Based on Product, the directed energy weapons market is dominated by lethal products

Based on product, the directed energy weapon market has been segmented into two categories, namely lethal and non-lethal weapons. The lethal products focused on military applications include rail guns, electromagnetic bombs (e-bombs), plasma cannons (electrothermal accelerator), microwave guns, plasma grenades, navy laser cannons, gun-launched guided projectiles, automatic shotguns, and several others. Huge investments are being made in R&D as well as the demonstration and testing of lethal directed energy weapons.

Directed Energy Weapons Companies

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

Lockheed Martin Corporation specializes in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced technology systems and related products. The company operates through four segments, namely, aeronautics, missile and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. The aeronautics segment is engaged in research, design, development, manufacturing, integration, sustainment, support, and upgrade of advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The rotary and mission systems segment (RMS) provides design, manufacturing, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship & submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; Littoral Combat Ship (LCS); simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies.

RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Raytheon) is a leading provider of products for defense, civil government, and cybersecurity applications. In 2018, it merged with United Technology Corporation (UTC), which operates via Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Otis, and Carrier. Raytheon offers advanced sensors and imaging technology, electronic warfare systems, as well as missile defense systems. It also offers radar for air and missile defense, airborne surveillance, air traffic control, and maritime surveillance, along with advanced technologies for space, which include a space tracking and surveillance system used to detect and track ballistic missiles.

