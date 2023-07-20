Motus GI Announces Purchase Agreement for the Pure-Vu System® from Banner Desert Medical Center

Implementation of the Pure-Vu system designed to improve efficiencies and outcomes of GI endoscopy procedures

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences, today announced that Banner Desert Medical Center has purchased and initiated the implementation of the Pure-Vu® System with the aim of improving efficiencies and clinical outcomes of inpatient colonoscopy procedures for patients who present with inadequate bowel preparation. Banner Desert Medical Center is a state-of-the-art 615-bed short-term acute care hospital located in Mesa, Arizona.

Dr. Mankanwal Sachdev, Director of Endoscopy at Banner Desert Medical Center stated, “The Banner Desert Medical Center prides itself for adopting new technologies that allow us to provide the best care possible to our patients. We believe the Pure-Vu System will provide us unique capabilities that support completing procedures for patients with incomplete bowel preparation. This can be critically important in GI bleeding and in therapeutic procedures where a poorly prepped colon can delay treatment, extend procedure times significantly and increase overall costs for the episode of care. This is expected to be a valuable new capability for our GI department as we serve a large and growing geriatric population, who often make up a large portion of the patients that repeatedly struggle to complete bowel prep. Also, as a level I trauma center, we are excited about the future expansion of the platform to help address Upper GI bleeding which can be a life threating clinical concern.”

“We are excited to engage the GI team at Banner Desert Medical Center as they implement the Pure-Vu System. As the first center in the Banner Medical network to purchase our system, we look forward to leveraging the success of their program to expand into additional medical centers within Banner’s broad network across several western states, including Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming,” stated Mark Pomeranz, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI. “Over the past year, our commercial team has successfully expanded the number of placements of the Pure-Vu system within several large regional, multi-center integrated delivery networks across the U.S.”

The Pure-Vu System EVS integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes, to improve visualization during colonoscopy while preserving established procedural workflow and techniques. Through irrigation and evacuation of debris, the Pure-Vu System is designed to provide better-quality exams. Challenges exist for inpatient colonoscopy and endoscopy, particularly for patients who are elderly, with comorbidities, or active bleeds, where the ability to visualize, diagnose and treat is often compromised due to debris, including fecal matter, blood, or blood clots. Motus GI believes this is especially true in high acuity patients, like upper GI bleeds where the existence of blood and blood clots can impair a physician’s view and removing them can be critical in allowing a physician the ability to identify and treat the source of bleeding on a timely basis.

Motus GI believes the Pure-Vu System may lead to positive outcomes and lower costs for hospitals by safely and quickly improving visualization of the colon and upper GI tract, enabling effective diagnosis and treatment the first time. In multiple clinical studies to date, involving the treatment of challenging inpatient and outpatient cases, the Pure-Vu System has consistently helped achieve adequate bowel cleanliness rates greater than 95% following a reduced prep regimen. Colonoscopy, which is the gold-standard screening test for colorectal cancer (CRC), is performed on roughly 15 million people in the U.S. every year. Past research shows that colonoscopy is associated with as much as a 69% decrease in new cases of colorectal cancer and an 88% decrease in the risk of death from it.

The Pure-Vu EVS System is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during colonoscopy. The Pure-Vu system has received a CE Mark in the EU for use in colonoscopy.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

