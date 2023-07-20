Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2032

Reports And Data

EPS materials are in greater demand in the building and construction sector as these have superior insulation qualities, durability, and affordability.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market amounted to USD 11 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 23.89 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% throughout the forecast period. One of the primary drivers for this substantial market growth is the increasing demand from various end-use sectors, including packaging, building and construction, and automotive industries.

The packaging sector is witnessing a surge in demand for EPS materials due to their lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and excellent insulating properties. EPS foam finds extensive use in packaging consumer goods like electronics, appliances, and Food & Beverages (F&B) products, providing effective shock absorption and protection against damage during transportation.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Segments:

The report's estimation is based on historical data gathered from 2020 to 2021, and the forecast period spans from 2022 to 2032. The quantitative units used for this analysis are in USD billions of revenues.

The report's comprehensive coverage includes various aspects such as revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and emerging trends in the EPS market. The report is segmented by Product Type Outlook and Application Outlook.

Under the Product Type Outlook, the EPS market is divided into three categories: White EPS, Grey EPS, and Black EPS. Each type caters to different market demands and applications.

In terms of Application Outlook, the EPS market serves various industries, including Building & Construction, Packaging, and Others. The rising demand for EPS materials is attributed to their lightweight, cost-effectiveness, and excellent insulating properties, making them particularly popular in the packaging industry. They are widely used in packaging consumer items like electronics, appliances, and Food & Beverages (F&B) products, ensuring protection against damage during transportation.

Geographically, the EPS market spans across several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region presents unique market dynamics and opportunities for industry players.

Overall, the Expanded Polystyrene market shows promising growth prospects, fueled by its increasing demand from various end-use sectors, such as packaging, building and construction, and automotive industries. The report provides valuable insights into this thriving market, aiding companies in understanding market trends, identifying growth opportunities, and formulating strategic decisions.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Strategic Developments:

In 2021, BASF SE announced its plans to invest €200 million in its EPS business in Europe. The investment is aimed at expanding its production capacity and improving the company's overall competitiveness in the market.

In 2021, The Dow Chemical Company introduced a new line of sustainable insulation solutions made from recycled plastic materials. The products, which include Dow's STYROFOAM Brand XPS Insulation and THERMAX Brand Polyisocyanurate Insulation, are designed to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings and improve their energy efficiency.

In 2020, Total S.A. announced its plans to acquire Synova, a leading European producer of recycled EPS. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Total's position in the circular economy and expanding its portfolio of sustainable products.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Competitive landscape:

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry has seen significant growth, primarily owing to its lightweight, rigid, and durable properties, making it a versatile plastic foam widely utilized in multiple applications, including construction, packaging, and insulation. The market's expansion is further fueled by the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions as environmental concerns gain prominence. Additionally, the thriving global construction sector has also contributed to the increased adoption of EPS materials worldwide.

In terms of market structure, the global EPS industry is characterized by a relatively consolidated landscape, where a select few major players hold significant influence. These key companies have established their presence and play a vital role in shaping market trends. Notable names featured prominently in the global EPS market report include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Total S.A., SABIC, and Ineos Styrolution.

As the demand for EPS continues to grow, companies like BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Total S.A., SABIC, and Ineos Styrolution are at the forefront of meeting market needs and driving innovation in the industry. Their expertise and market leadership position them as major players, contributing to the overall growth and development of the Expanded Polystyrene market on a global scale.

