New Dia, First and Only East Coast Cannabis Mall, Hosts Grand Opening at Fenway Location

Event Includes Red Sox vs Mets and Pink Concert Ticket Giveaways

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), announced today on behalf of New Dia Cannabis Co. (“New Dia”), the East Coast’s first and only cannabis mall, that New Dia will be hosting a grand opening on Saturday, July 22, 2023, to celebrate its new brick and mortar store located at 71 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA, directly across from Gate E at Fenway Park.



The event kicks off at 2:00 p.m. EST with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m. EST. The festivities include a Mario Kart tournament on a 14-foot LED screen sponsored by LC Square, custom on-site t-shirt printing from Greencare Collective, an appearance by 98.5 The Sports Hub, opportunities to win tickets to neighborhood concerts and ball games, swag giveaways, music, food and more.

Immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, consumers are invited into a new 11,200 square-foot cannabis retail & shopping experience with six mall-style kiosks with its diverse partners, including TILT Holdings, Greencare Collective, LC Square, Nimbus Cannabis, Pioneer Valley Cannabis, and Chill Medicated.

"Like with any cannabis business, getting our doors open has been a long and challenging road, so we couldn't be happier to celebrate our grand opening with the Boston community,” said Ross Bradshaw, CEO of New Dia. “The buzz has been building, and the positive reception from neighboring businesses and people in the Fenway area has been encouraging. We're ready to carve out our own piece of history on Lansdowne St, and with our cannabis mall concept, we're looking forward to exploring all the possibilities to come. Our space will not only offer a wide range of high-quality products but will also serve as a hub for community engagement and education; an interactive space to connect with like-minded individuals who share our same values.”

“New Dia centers its responsibility towards its community and diversity, which is why as a cannabis operator with high-quality and diverse brands from diverse founders, TILT Holdings can help bring their mall to life,” said TILT Holdings interim Chief Executive Officer Tim Conder. “Opening a dispensary is no small feat, especially in the Commonwealth directly across from Fenway Park. Game day at Fenway, and concert nights in the music-rich area, will never be the same again.”

Bradshaw continued, “We are not just selling cannabis; we are building a community – a movement based on collaboration that celebrates diversity, economic empowerment, and progressive cannabis culture. With neighbors like House of Blues Boston, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and the cathedral of Boston, we know legal cannabis is officially now in the big leagues, and New Dia is proud to be a steward in the new status quo.”

Store hours are from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday. You can find New Dia’s online menu and Terps & Perks rewards program at www.newdia.co and can follow us on Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

About New Dia

New Dia is the East Coast’s first and only cannabis mall. Its 11,200-square-foot brick-and-mortar store includes a 1,200-square-foot events space and six mall-style kiosks with diverse product partners, including TILT Holdings, Greencare Collective, LC Square, Nimbus Cannabis, Pioneer Valley Cannabis, and Chill Medicated. Located directly across from Fenway Park’s Gate E, it will serve not only as a destination for local and tourist consumers but as a space for education and community building. For more information, visit www.newdia.co or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Company Contacts:

Ross Bradshaw, CEO

New Dia

ross@newdiafenwayco

Jackie Brayman, Market Manager

New Dia

jackie@newdiafenway.co

Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

TILT Holdings Inc.

lricci@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze on behalf of TILT Holdings

TILT@trailblaze.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1a16a5b-53b4-4faa-9299-f7b555d293ab