Energy Gum Market is Encouraged to Reach US$ 192.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.2%

Energy Gum Market

Rise in sports participation and surge in the number of fitness and health centers drive the growth of the global energy gum market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Energy Gum Market by Application (Fitness Training/Exercising, Sports, Study, Business, and Others), Flavor (Mint, Fruit Flavor, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarket, Convenience Stores, and Health Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031." According to the report, the global energy gum industry generated $89.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $192.1 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in sports participation and surge in the number of fitness and health centers drive the growth of the global energy gum market. However, stringent regulations by governing bodies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, interest among millennials toward health & fitness supplement products and rise in demand from emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Energy gum, also known as caffeinated gum, is a type of energy supplement sold in the form of gums, which provide physical and mental stimulation and instant boost of energy. It helps in reducing the effects of fatigue, and sleep deprivation. Energy gum is prepared by softening the gum base combining it with other formulation ingredients such as caffeine, taurine, and B-vitamins. It improves mental and cognitive performance by delivering caffeine, which is effective for stimulating physical vigilance. Other health advantages associated with energy gum include improved reaction time, alertness, concentration, and prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global energy gum market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to increase in awareness and rise in marketing activities in developing countries such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in westernization and adaption of innovative energy gum products among consumers.

The energy gum market is segmented on the basis of application, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fitness training/exercising, sports, study, business, and others. On the basis of flavors, the market is divided into mint, fruit flavors, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented on the basis of online, supermarket, convenience store, and health store segments. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively contributed approximately one-third share of the global market in 2021. Developing countries, such as Brazil, India, and China display a huge growth potential for this market on account of high disposable income, decent number of millennial population participating in sports, and surge in the number of fitness centers in these countries.

Energy gum is majorly consumed by individuals before and after fitness training/exercise regime to increase stamina and improve overall performance. Moreover, increase in sport participation and surge in the number of national and international sports events, including Olympics, and Commonwealth Games have contributed to the growth of the market. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil have heavily invested in promoting national and international sports.

