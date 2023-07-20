Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 44.86 billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.4% CAGR: AMR

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Statistics 2023

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, regional landscape, & competitive scenario.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient monitoring systems are used to measure, record, distribute and display combinations of biometric values such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels (SPO2), blood pressure, and temperature. They are used for monitoring patients regularly, which can help avoid serious problems. Furthermore, according to the IHS (Information Handling Services), more than four million patients are expected to monitor their health conditions remotely by 2020. This is a 34% increase in remote patient monitoring (RPM). Moreover, technological giants such as Google, Apple, and Amazon are tapping into the RPM market; which leads to drastic changes in healthcare.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Hemodynamic, Neuromonitoring, Cardiac, Fetal & Neonatal, Respiratory, Multiparameter, Remote Patient, Weight, Temperature, and Urine Output Monitoring Devices), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2028."According to the report, the global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size is Anticipated to Hit USD 44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the Period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

• Severe shortages of critical medical supplies and a rapid rise in number of COVID-19 cases have significantly impacted the global market. There have been postponements of surgeries due to the pandemic and accordingly, the market has experienced a sharp decline in the manufacturing of patient monitoring devices.

• However, increase in demand for remote monitoring devices for patients has portrayed a positive graph for market. Also, several government bodies are easing up on the current rules & protocols and the market is expected to retrieve its position soon.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Biotronik

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• GE Healthcare Ltd.

• Medtronic, Inc.

• Masimo Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: -

Based on imaging technique, the cardiac monitoring devices segment contributed to more than one-fourth of the global patient monitoring devices market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases fuel the segment growth. The remote patient monitoring devices segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to the surge in demand for remote patient monitoring devices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for around half of the global patient monitoring devices market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2027, owing to significant usage of patient monitoring devices in the hospitals for monitoring patients of different disorders. At the same time, the home setting segment, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the study period.

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global patient monitoring devices market. This is attributed to the huge availability of patient monitoring devices in this region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. This is due to rise in the geriatric population and increase in the purchasing power of populous countries such as China and Japan.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

