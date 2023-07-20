Tempesta Media Awarded the 2023 Sammy for Bullseye Effect™, Recognizing Innovation in Sales and Marketing Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media, a leading performance-based digital marketing solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with a 2023 Sammy award for its innovative Bullseye Effect digital marketing solution. This recognition, bestowed by the Business Intelligence Group, highlights Tempesta Media's commitment to creativity, passion, and success in sales and marketing solutions.
The 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology (Sammy) Awards celebrate the organizations and technologies instrumental in addressing companies' challenges in connecting and collaborating with their prospects and customers. This year, 61 winners were recognized as sales and marketing technology leaders.
Tempesta Media's Bullseye Effect, which won in the Content Management System (CMS) category, is a turnkey managed marketing solution that combines three critical elements to drive incremental leads and revenue fast:
• Augmented Experts™ - Industry experts augmented with automation and artificial intelligence.
• Coreform™ - A technology platform that easily integrates into your existing Martech stack.
• Analyticlab™ - Deep analytics that drives actionable insights.
Bullseye Effect focuses on providing midsize companies with the customer acquisition tools previously available only at the enterprise level.
"We are deeply honored and immensely proud to receive the distinguished 2023 Sammy Award for Bullseye Effect," expressed Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO at Tempesta Media. "It’s great to see that our efforts to pioneer the emerging digital marketing managed service industry are now getting recognized. Much like outsourced IT support and payroll helped companies become nimbler and more effective, a managed digital marketing service helps companies drive higher ROI, better return on time, and faster speed to market.”
As a Sammy Award winner, Tempesta Media joins an elite group of industry-leading organizations shaping the future of sales and marketing technology. The company's commitment to driving revenue and maximizing results underscores its position as a thought leader in the digital marketing space.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Tempesta Media is the leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drives revenue. Using our targeted approach to digital marketing, Bullseye Effect, we efficiently maximize results and ROI. Tempesta Media helps SMBs become industry leaders.
For more information about Tempesta Media and its innovative Bullseye Effect, please visit www.tempestamedia.com.
Michael Marchese
The 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology (Sammy) Awards celebrate the organizations and technologies instrumental in addressing companies' challenges in connecting and collaborating with their prospects and customers. This year, 61 winners were recognized as sales and marketing technology leaders.
Tempesta Media's Bullseye Effect, which won in the Content Management System (CMS) category, is a turnkey managed marketing solution that combines three critical elements to drive incremental leads and revenue fast:
• Augmented Experts™ - Industry experts augmented with automation and artificial intelligence.
• Coreform™ - A technology platform that easily integrates into your existing Martech stack.
• Analyticlab™ - Deep analytics that drives actionable insights.
Bullseye Effect focuses on providing midsize companies with the customer acquisition tools previously available only at the enterprise level.
"We are deeply honored and immensely proud to receive the distinguished 2023 Sammy Award for Bullseye Effect," expressed Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO at Tempesta Media. "It’s great to see that our efforts to pioneer the emerging digital marketing managed service industry are now getting recognized. Much like outsourced IT support and payroll helped companies become nimbler and more effective, a managed digital marketing service helps companies drive higher ROI, better return on time, and faster speed to market.”
As a Sammy Award winner, Tempesta Media joins an elite group of industry-leading organizations shaping the future of sales and marketing technology. The company's commitment to driving revenue and maximizing results underscores its position as a thought leader in the digital marketing space.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Tempesta Media is the leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drives revenue. Using our targeted approach to digital marketing, Bullseye Effect, we efficiently maximize results and ROI. Tempesta Media helps SMBs become industry leaders.
For more information about Tempesta Media and its innovative Bullseye Effect, please visit www.tempestamedia.com.
Michael Marchese
Tempesta Media, LLC
+1 312-371-0555
michael@tempestamedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn