3 international expos kick off in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo, Việt Nam International Gifts and Housewares Expo and Việt Nam International Baby Products and Toys Expo opened together in HCM City on Wednesday.

The second Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo has attracted 550 electronics and technology manufacturers, who are showcasing machinery and electronics products, technologies and components, smart homes and appliances, LED technologies and lighting systems, and refrigeration and household electrical products.

More than 200 companies specialising in gifts and houseware are displaying their products at the Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo.

Products for mothers and babies, including toys and other items for children under 14, are on display at the Việt Nam International Baby Products & Toys Expo.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tô Ngọc Sơn, deputy director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia – Africa market department, said with their large gathering of well-established manufacturers and trade businesses, the expos provide opportunities for seeking partners and keeping abreast of the latest technologies and innovations in the market.

The consumer product industry has grown steadily, driven by economic growth and improvements in living standards, prompting rising demand for business expansion and adoption of new technologies and innovations, he said.

The three exhibitions at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, organised by VINEXAD and CHAOUY EXPO, will run until Friday (July 21). —VNS