Electrical equipment and energy saving technology exhibitions open in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 16th International Exhibition on Electrical Technology and Equipment (Vietnam ETE 2023) and the 13th International Exhibition on Products, Technologies of Energy Saving and Green Power (Enertec Expo 2023) opened in HCM City on July 19.

They have attracted around 350 exhibitors from countries and territories including China, Germany, France, the US, Japan and South Korea.

They are displaying products like power generation and transmission equipment and systems, smart electrical equipment and technology, lighting equipment and technology, civil electrical equipment, industrial automation and control equipment, renewable energy technologies, and electrical services and solutions.

The events will also feature a number of activities to enhance trade between Vietnamese and foreign firms, including a conference titled “Energy-Saving activities and Green Power,” business matching programmes and factory visits.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said: “The exhibition will open up practical opportunities for businesses to participate in trade promotion activities, technology transfer, investment attraction, and business expansion, actively contributing to the development of Việt Nam's electricity and energy industries, and the successful implementation of the national energy strategy and environmental protection."

Yu Xuehao of China Electricity Council said: "At Vietnam ETE & Enertec Expo 2023, there are dozens of participating Chinese electrical companies, including many industry-leading companies, as well as companies with advanced equipment and technology.

“This has been the largest concentrated exhibition of Chinese electrical industry in Việt Nam since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to networking with Vietnamese and international partners at the exhibition, learning from each other, and enhancing cooperation."

Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngọc, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade, said the exhibitions are among the annual activities included in the city’s trade promotion programme.

They offer an ideal opportunity for businesses in the electrical equipment and energy industries to promote their brands and contribute to raising awareness of consumers about economical and efficient use of energy, she added.

Organised by the HCM City Centre of Supporting Industries Development and C.I.S Việt Nam Advertising and Exhibition Joint Stock Company, the exhibitions at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 will go on until July 21 and are expected to attract 20,000 visitors. — VNS