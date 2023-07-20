PPAI Announces 2024 Board Officers

/EIN News/ -- Irving, TX, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving, Texas - The Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) has announced the appointment of Denise Taschereau as the Board Chair-Elect and Chris Anderson as Vice Chair, Financial Services for 2024. Andrew Spellman, CAS, the Association’s current Chair-Elect, will assume the role of Chair for 2024, and current Board Chair Kevin Walsh, CAS will serve as Immediate Past Chair.

Spellman, Vice President Corporate Markets of Therabody brings over 30 years of experience in various roles in the promotional products industry. In his new role as PPAI Board Chair, Spellman will oversee the strategic direction of the organization. His extensive knowledge of the industry and his passion for promoting the value of promotional products make him well-suited to lead the Board and drive the continued growth and success of PPAI.

"I'm honored to continue the path of leadership and success blazed by current Chair, Kevin Walsh, and the many PPAI Board Chairs before him,” said Spellman. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members in 2024 to advance the interests of PPAI members and to promote the value of promotional products to businesses and consumers alike."

Denise Taschereau, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairware Promotional Products Ltd., has been an active member of PPAI and has served on several PPAI committees, including the Environmental Responsibility Advisory Group and the Professional Development Committee. Taschereau will assume the role of Chair-Elect in 2024 and will work closely with the PPAI Board of Directors to provide strategic guidance to the Association.

Chris Anderson, CEO of HPG, has been a member of the board for PPAI for over two years. Anderson has served on several PPAI committees, including the Finance Committee and the Distributors Committee. Anderson will assume the role of Vice Chair, Financial Services in 2024 and will provide financial oversight and guidance to the Association.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as the Vice Chair, Financial Services for PPAI," said Anderson. "I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the PPAI team to ensure the financial health and sustainability of the Association."

Dale Denham, PPAI CEO, said, “The right leader at the right time is a mantra we’ve had for years at PPAI and this year is no exception. Each of these officers brings deep and different expertise that is invaluable to PPAI and we are grateful for their willingness to share even more of their valuable time and expertise with us.”

About PPAI

Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) is the world’s largest and longest-running international not-for-profit promotional products Association with a 120-year history of serving a membership, that has grown to more than 15,000 company members, and advocating for the $25+ billion promotional products industry with its more than 33,700 businesses and more than 500,000 professionals. For more information https://ppai.org.

AJ T. Cole PPAI 9722583007 ajcole@ppai.org