Unicycive Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the “Company” or “Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference “Glomerular Disease: IgAN Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg” on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com
(650) 900-5470

