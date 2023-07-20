Inspection Robots Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors And Forecast To 2030 with a CAGR of 30.9%

Inspection robots market driven by rise in adoption of automation in industrial manufacturing.

The inspection robots market size was valued at $940.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030. Inspection robots are used to monitor the processes carried out in manufacturing industries such as food quality as well as to detect failure in processes such as leakage in pipes. Inspection robots find application in oil & gas, electronics, food & beverages, and other industries where manufacturing is carried out at a large extent.Inspection robots find applications in various industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, power generation, manufacturing, aerospace, construction, and public safety, among others. They are used to inspect pipelines, tanks, bridges, power plants, storage facilities, and other critical infrastructure.

Driving Factors:Ability of the inspection robots to reach places that are not visible to human eyes majorly drive the inspection robots market. In addition, use of inspection robots avoid workers to reach out to dangerous places just to inspect the equipment or the manufacturing process. Moreover, data collection and storage by inspection robots is faster and accurate than manual recording. These are the factors that lead to growth of the inspection robots market around the world. However, high cost of installation of robots acts as restraint to the market.The market has witnessed significant technological advancements, including the integration of advanced sensors, cameras, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms. These technologies enhance the robot's capabilities to identify and analyze defects and anomalies more accurately.On the contrary, adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in inspection robots is expected to propel demand for these robots, which is expected to act as a major opportunity for the inspection robots market growth.

Top Players:The major players profiled in the Inspection Robots market include Eddyfi Technologies, Gecko Robotics, Inc., Genesis Systems, Honeybee Robotics, Invert Robotics, JH Robotics, Inc., Montrose Technologies Inc., Shenzhen SROD Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Universal Robots and Waygate Technologies. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch, business expansion and partnership as their key developmental strategy to offer better products and services to customers in the inspection robots market.Key Findings Of The Study• By robot type, the mobile robots segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.• By testing type, the non-destructive inspection segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.• By end-user industry, the oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2020.• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.