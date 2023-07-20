SweetWater Brewing Presents ATLive Concert Series With Grupo Firme and George Strait Headlining

/EIN News/ -- J Balvin, Carrie Underwood, Farruko, Willie Nelson & Family, Yahritza Y Su Ensencia, and Little Big Town Will Join the Highly Anticipated Events on October 20th & 21st at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta



Ticket Sales Begin July 21, 2023

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the ninth largest craft brewer in the U.S. and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced last week its partnership with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) to bring the biggest music artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the return of the highly anticipated ATLive concert series powered by Ticketmaster and presented by SweetWater Brewing and Wells Fargo. The exciting two-day music event returns on Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21. This year’s lineup promises to deliver an unforgettable experience, featuring an incredible roster of superstar artists from both Latin and country music.

Friday’s lineup will feature energetic performances, led by Latin GRAMMY Award-winners Grupo Firme, along with one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, J Balvin, GRAMMY-nominated rapper and singer/songwriter Farruko, and Latin GRAMMY-nominated sibling trio Yahritza Y Su Ensencia.

Saturday will offer a star-studded extravaganza with country icon George Strait, eight-time GRAMMY winner Carrie Underwood, the legendary Willie Nelson & Family, and six-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town.

Tickets for each night go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

SweetWater Brewing, one of Atlanta’s original craft brewers and a presenting sponsor of the event will offer its classic easy-drinking beers as well as its newest products: the flavor-forward high ABV Gummies double IPAs and refreshing SweetWater Spirits vodka sodas, at its branded bars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium located on the 100 and 300 levels.

“This will be one of Atlanta’s biggest weekends for Latin and Country music, and SweetWater Brewing will be there to help fans enjoy the show with its refreshing beers and canned cocktails,” said Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beers for Tilray. “Our partnership with AMB Sports and Entertainment is yet another way that we’re connecting with the Atlanta community in new, exciting ways.”

“We are extremely excited to once again bring an incredible lineup of artists to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for ATLive,” said Doug Roberts, vice-president of stadium events and premium sales, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “The ATLive concert series has quickly become one of the can’t-miss concert events of the year and we look forward to welcoming fans of both Latin and Country music for two great nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October.”

ATLive powered by Ticketmaster and presented by Sweetwater Brewery and Wells Fargo is a multi-genre concert series developed and promoted by AMB Sports and Entertainment. It is the premier destination concert series for the city of Atlanta and the Southeast. In its first three years, ATLive hosted six shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with nearly 300,000 people in attendance to enjoy incredible music from Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Billy Joel, Miranda Lambert, Metallica, Lionel Richie, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Keith Urban and more. ATLive is produced by AMBSE in partnership with Messina Touring Group.

To learn more about the two-night event, visit mercedesbenzstadium.com. Follow along online at #ATLive.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 9th largest craft brewers in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

