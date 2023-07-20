Nano Dimension Files Complaint in NY Supreme Court - The Court Directed Defendants Bistricer’s Murchinson & Kassam’s Anson to Explain Why Nano’s Request For a Preliminary Injunction Should Not be Granted

/EIN News/ -- Court Rejected Defendants’ Delay Tactics

Scheduled Argument to Move Forward Quickly, on July 28th, 2023

Waltham, Mass, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension”, “NANO” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today that it is continuing to pursue claims against Murchinson, Anson, and Boothbay in New York.

On July 14th, 2023 , Nano filed a complaint against Defendants Murchinson Ltd., Anson Advisors, Inc. , Boothbay Fund Management, LLC and their affiliates (together, “Defendants”) in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. The Complaint seeks to redress Defendants’ alleged misconduct, including their improper scheme to secretly acquire an interest in Nano and attempt to take control of the Company and dissipate its assets, in breach of the contract (the “Deposit Agreement”) that governs the Nano American Depositary Shares Defendants hold and in violation of New York law.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants:

Conspired to obtain a large stake in Nano by working in tandem to manipulate the price for Nano’s ADS.

to obtain a large stake in Nano by working in tandem to manipulate the price for Nano’s ADS. Furtively acquired a large, undisclosed interest ,

, Improperly took steps to mount a bid for control, dismantle the Company , and distribute its cash for Defendants’ own benefit.

, and distribute its cash for Launched an illegal takeover campaign and efforts to overthrow the Company’s board and wrest control from its managers, in direct violation of the terms of the Deposit Agreement .

The Complaint alleges that, among other misconduct, Defendants conducted a sham shareholder meeting on March 20th, 2023, at which they purported to replace members of Nano’s board of directors with candidates affiliated with Defendants, in breach of the Deposit Agreement .

The Complaint further alleges that Defendants’ misconduct breaches the Deposit Agreement and constitutes unjust enrichment under New York law , for which NANO is entitled to:

Compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $10,000,000.

in excess of $10,000,000. Disgorgement of Defendants’ unjust enrichment ; and

; and Rescission of Defendants’ holdings of Nano ADS , among other remedies.

In addition, Nano has asked the New York Court for a preliminary injunction that would, inter alia :

Hold in abeyance and decline to give any legal impact the votes Defendants claimed they cast at the purported shareholder meeting they staged in March 2023; and

claimed they cast at the purported shareholder meeting they staged in March 2023; and Enjoin Defendants from undertaking any efforts to give those votes legal impact (e.g., by giving credit to the election or attempting to seat purportedly elected directors).

Nano’s request for a preliminary injunction is set for argument on July 28th, 2023.

