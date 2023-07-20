Fiber Optic Connectors Market to Show Exponential Growth by 2030 | Worldwide Value $11.44 Billion

Fiber Optic Connectors Market Size

Increased application of FTTH (Fiber to the Home) and increased adoption of mobile devices positively impacts the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global fiber optic component industry generated $23.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The surge in deployment of data centers, growing adoption of fiber-based internet connection by businesses, rise in data traffic, increasing demand for bandwidth and reliability, and developments in the fiber optic components ecosystem drive the growth of the global fiber optic component market. However, the fragile nature of fiber optic components hampers the market growth. On the other hand, increase in telecom infrastructure is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The global fiber optic component market was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the extended lockdowns and unavailability of labor, manufacturing facilities were shut down and production activities came to a halt. Disruptions in the distribution channel caused difficulties in obtaining raw materials and machinery.

• The market witnessed a steep decline during 2019-2020. Companies operating in the global fiber optic components industry temporarily experienced a slowdown, owing to lack of availability of skilled workforce to manufacture global fiber optic components, and this led to a decline in market revenue for the financial year 2020 to 2021.

• However, with the introduction of vaccines, the severity of the pandemic reduced significantly and companies in the industry gradually resumed their normal operations.

Based on type, the cables segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Fiber optic cables have higher capacity and can carry data over greater distances than conventional wires with little loss. On the other hand, the transceivers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to their high demand in the telecom and data center industries, owing to their energy-efficient features and inexpensiveness.

Based on application, the communications segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Manufacturers of optical transceivers are placing a greater emphasis on research and development in order to support various applications in the metro network, data center interconnect, long-haul applications, and other areas that call for optical transceivers to be compatible with the intricate network. On the other hand, the distributed sensing segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031. Distributed fiber optic sensors are increasingly being used in the infrastructure sector, especially for monitoring structural health.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same market is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.63% during the forecast period, owing to the continuous investment in data centers in Asia-Pacific. Also, due to the growing demand for data storage, some of the data center companies in the region look to rent or share data center facilities instead of owning them. The report also analyzes the North America, Europe, and LAMEA segments.

Based on data rate, the 100G segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global fiber optic component market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.49% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the higher performance of 100G than previous switching technologies, and its low cost compared to 40G with 25% increase in performance.

Some of the key players operating in the global fiber optic connectors industry include 3M, Amphenol Corporation, Aptiv, Broadcom, Extron, Molex, OCC, Siemens AG, Shenzhen ADTEK Technology Co., Ltd., and T.E. Connectivity. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

