Dental Consumables Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast till 2028

Dental consumables market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Dental Consumables?

Dental consumables encompass various supplies and products utilized by dentists in dental laboratories. These products, including implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, and dental impression materials, are commonly used in orthodontics and endodontics. Dental consumables are manufactured using various organic and inorganic materials, including ceramics, glass ionomers, bonding agents, chrome-cobalt steel, titanium, acrylic resin, and compact gold. They serve several purposes, such as treating dental impairments, dental caries, periodontal diseases, root canal therapy, temporary dressings, and tooth restoration. In addition to this, dental consumables play a significant role in major surgical and cosmetic procedures aimed at improving the appearance of teeth.

How big is the Global Dental Consumables Market?

The global dental consumables market size reached US$ 29.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.

Global Dental Consumables Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of oral health problems, the rising geriatric population, the high emphasis on personal hygiene, and the inflating disposable income of individuals are primarily driving the dental consumables market. Besides this, continuous investments by private and public firms in the establishment of multispecialty hospitals that offer specialized dental treatments and general dentistry are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of teledentistry, enabling healthcare professionals to provide dental services in remote and geographically extended areas, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, continuous product innovations, the launch of user- and environmentally friendly dental consumables, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities by the leading players are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-based software for obtaining genomic data of patients, the utilization of advanced techniques, and the expansion of dentistry services to underserved areas, are anticipated to propel the dental consumables market over the forecasted period.

Global Dental Consumables Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• 3M Company

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Dentsply Sirona

• Envista Holdings Corporation

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC (Cantel Medical Corporation)

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Nakanishi Inc.

• Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

• Straumann

• Zimmer Biomet.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, product, treatment, material and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Dental Burs

• Whitening Material

• Dental Biomaterial

• Dental Anesthetics

• Crowns and Bridges

• Dental Implants

• Others

Breakup by Treatment:

• Orthodontic

• Endodontic

• Periodontic

• Prosthodontic

Breakup by Material:

• Metals

• Polymers

• Ceramics

• Biomaterials

Breakup by End User:

• Dental Hospitals and Clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

