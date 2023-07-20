Game Art Outsourcing Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Kevuru Games, Melior Games, Pingle Studio
Stay up-to-date with Global Game Art Outsourcing Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released Game Art Outsourcing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Game Art Outsourcing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Kevuru Games (United States), ZVKY (India), Room 8 Studio (Cyprus), Starloop Studios (Spain), N-iX Game & VR studio (Ukraine), Melior Games (Ukraine), Stepico Games (Ukraine), Pingle Studio (United States), Whimsy Games (United Kingdom), Pixune Studios (Poland)
Definition:
Game art outsourcing refers to the practice of hiring external artists or studios to create artwork for video games. This can include everything from character designs, environments, props, animations, and user interface (UI) elements.There are several reasons why game companies outsource their art assets. One of the main reasons is to reduce costs. Outsourcing allows companies to hire artists in countries where labor costs are lower, such as India, China, or the Philippines. This can result in significant cost savings while still maintaining a high level of quality.Overall, game art outsourcing can be a valuable tool for game companies, but it requires careful planning, communication, and management to ensure that the process runs smoothly and that the resulting artwork meets the company's standards and expectations.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Adoption BYOD and Access to Real Time Data
• Integration IoT in Mobile Devices and Rapid Adoption of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Number of Smartphone Users and Rapid Advancement of Mobile Features
• Real Time Accessibility of Information on Various Mobile Platforms
• Rising Adoption of Cloud and On premise Providers of Business Intelligence Software
• High Adoption of the Technology and Analytical Software into the Business Process
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Customer Satisfaction due to rising Profitability
• High Investment by the Government in IT Sector
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Game Art Outsourcing Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [2D Art Outsourcing, 3D Art Outsourcing, AAA Games Art Outsourcing] in 2023
Game Art Outsourcing Market by Application/End Users [Mobile Games, PC games, Console Games, Others]
Global Game Art Outsourcing Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Game Art Outsourcing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Game Art Outsourcing (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
