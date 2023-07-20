Submit Release
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Net Income doubled to $68.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to second quarter 2022

Second quarter 2023 Pre-Provision Net Revenue(1) grew $28.9 million (43%) compared to second quarter 2022

Capital and liquidity positions continue to be strong

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income available to common stockholders was $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $29.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

“Our talent, the strength of our balance sheet and the breadth of our platform continues to be a competitive differentiator in our markets,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Steadily maturing capabilities resulted in another quarter of improving financial results consistent with expectations. We are steadfast in our commitment to our long-term plan and will continue to execute on our vision to serve the best clients in our markets.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS          
(dollars and shares in thousands)          
  2nd Quarter   1st Quarter   2nd Quarter
    2023       2023       2022  
OPERATING RESULTS          
Net income $ 68,651     $ 38,661     $ 34,159  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,339     $ 34,348     $ 29,847  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33     $ 0.70     $ 0.59  
Diluted common shares   48,421       48,881       50,802  
Return on average assets   0.95 %     0.53 %     0.44 %
Return on average common equity   9.17 %     5.06 %     4.35 %
           
BALANCE SHEET          
Loans held for investment $ 16,227,203     $ 16,014,497     $ 17,517,866  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,098,812       4,060,570       6,549,507  
Total loans held for investment   21,326,015       20,075,067       24,067,373  
Loans held for sale   29,097       27,608       4,266  
Total assets   28,976,544       28,596,653       32,338,963  
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,429,352       9,500,583       12,555,367  
Total deposits   23,318,240       22,179,697       25,440,021  
Stockholders’ equity   3,081,927       3,079,974       3,006,832  
           

(1) Net interest income and non-interest expense, less non-interest expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2023

For the second quarter of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.0 million, compared to a $28.0 million provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023. The $7.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from decreases in net charge-offs and non-accrual loans, partially offset by increases in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and criticized loans.

Net interest income was $232.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $235.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in total average earning assets and an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on average earning assets. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.29%, a decrease of 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 36 basis points from the first quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 20 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits was 2.37% for the second quarter of 2023, a 31 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $8.6 million, or 23%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in investment banking and trading income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 decreased $12.4 million, or 6%, compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits expense, resulting from a decline in headcount, and marketing expense, partially offset by an increase in communications and technology expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2022

Net income available to common stockholders was $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The second quarter of 2023 included a $7.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting decreases in net charge-offs and non-accrual loans, partially offset by growth in LHI, compared to a $22.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased to $232.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $205.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in yields on average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs and a decrease in total average earning assets. Net interest margin increased 61 basis points to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the second quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 326 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits increased 204 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $19.8 million, or 75%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in investment banking and trading income and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $17.3 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, legal and professional and communications and technology expenses, partially offset by a decrease in marketing expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $8.2 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $19.9 million and $2.6 million during the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $619.4 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $561.1 million at March 31, 2023 and $603.5 million at June 30, 2022. Non-accrual LHI totaled $81.0 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $94.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $50.5 million at June 30, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.38%, compared to 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023 and 0.21% for the second quarter of 2022.

The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.32% at June 30, 2023, compared to 1.41% and 1.03% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. In the second quarter of 2023, changes were made to certain estimates used in the Company’s current expected credit loss model, the most significant of which are more granular estimates of historical loss rates to incorporate probability of default and loss severities and allocations of expected losses to outstanding loan balances and off-balance sheet financial instruments. These changes resulted in adjustments to the Company’s portfolio segments and in a reallocation of the allowance for credit losses between loan portfolio segments and allowance balances allocated to off-balance sheet financial instruments, the results of which are included in the Summary of Credit Loss Experience table below. The changes made result in a higher allocation of losses to off-balance sheet financial instruments.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2023. Our CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.2%, 13.7%, 16.4% and 12.4%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 12.4%, 14.0%, 16.9% and 12.0%, respectively, at March 31, 2023 and 10.5%, 11.9%, 14.4% and 10.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.6%, compared to 9.7% at March 31, 2023 and 8.3% at June 30, 2022.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, credit quality and risk, the unpredictability of economic and business conditions that may impact TCBI or its customers, recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, the Company’s ability to effective manage its liquidity risk and any growth plans and the availability of capital and funding, the Company’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches, interest rates, including the impact of rising rates on the Company’s securities portfolio and funding costs, commercial and residential real estate values, adverse or unexpected economic conditions, including inflation, recession, the threat of recession, and market conditions in Texas, the United States or globally, including governmental and consumer responses to those economic and market conditions, fund availability, accounting estimates and risk management processes, the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), legislative and regulatory changes, enforcement actions and regulatory examinations and investigations, ratings or interpretations, business strategy execution, the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel, and other employees, increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets, the failure to maintain adequate regulatory capital, environmental liability associated with properties related to TCBI’s lending activities, and severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict, or other external events, climate change and related legislative and regulatory initiatives as well as the risks more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 401,916   $ 385,166   $ 371,292   $ 322,072   $ 242,351  
Interest expense   169,926     149,821     123,687     82,991     36,818  
Net interest income   231,990     235,345     247,605     239,081     205,533  
Provision for credit losses   7,000     28,000     34,000     12,000     22,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   224,990     207,345     213,605     227,081     183,533  
Non-interest income   46,011     37,403     277,667     25,332     26,240  
Non-interest expense   181,644     194,027     213,090     197,047     164,303  
Income before income taxes   89,357     50,721     278,182     55,366     45,470  
Income tax expense   20,706     12,060     60,931     13,948     11,311  
Net income   68,651     38,661     217,251     41,418     34,159  
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,339   $ 34,348   $ 212,939   $ 37,105   $ 29,847  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33   $ 0.70   $ 4.23   $ 0.74   $ 0.59  
Diluted common shares   48,421,276     48,880,725     50,282,663     50,417,884     50,801,628  
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 28,976,544   $ 28,596,653   $ 28,414,642   $ 30,408,513   $ 32,338,963  
Loans held for investment   16,227,203     16,014,497     15,197,307     14,878,959     17,517,866  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,098,812     4,060,570     4,090,033     4,908,822     6,549,507  
Loans held for sale   29,097     27,608     36,357     3,142,178     4,266  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   2,587,131     3,385,494     4,778,623     3,399,638     4,032,931  
Investment securities   4,226,653     4,345,969     3,585,114     3,369,622     3,552,699  
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,429,352     9,500,583     9,618,081     11,494,685     12,555,367  
Total deposits   23,318,240     22,179,697     22,856,880     24,498,563     25,440,021  
Short-term borrowings   1,350,000     2,100,000     1,201,142     1,701,480     2,651,536  
Long-term debt   857,795     932,119     931,442     930,766     917,098  
Stockholders’ equity   3,081,927     3,079,974     3,055,351     2,885,775     3,006,832  
           
End of period shares outstanding   47,992,521     47,851,862     48,783,763     49,897,726     49,878,041  
Book value per share $ 57.97   $ 58.10   $ 56.48   $ 51.82   $ 54.27  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 57.93   $ 58.06   $ 56.45   $ 51.48   $ 53.93  
           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin   3.29 %   3.33 %   3.26 %   3.05 %   2.68 %
Return on average assets   0.95 %   0.53 %   2.80 %   0.52 %   0.44 %
Return on average common equity   9.17 %   5.06 %   30.66 %   5.36 %   4.35 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets   0.66 %   0.54 %   3.70 %   0.33 %   0.34 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   65.3 %   71.1 %   40.6 %   74.5 %   70.9 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.61 %   2.78 %   2.84 %   2.53 %   2.16 %
Common equity to total assets   9.6 %   9.7 %   9.7 %   8.5 %   8.4 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)   9.6 %   9.7 %   9.7 %   8.5 %   8.3 %
Common Equity Tier 1   12.2 %   12.4 %   13.0 %   11.1 %   10.5 %
Tier 1 capital   13.7 %   14.0 %   14.7 %   12.6 %   11.9 %
Total capital   16.4 %   16.9 %   17.7 %   15.2 %   14.4 %
Leverage   12.4 %   12.0 %   11.5 %   10.7 %   10.7 %
 
(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
  June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 260,314   $ 242,425   7 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   2,587,131     4,032,931   (36) %
Available-for-sale debt securities   3,292,478     2,535,646   30 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities   900,315     980,935   (8) %
Equity securities   33,860     36,118   (6) %
Investment securities   4,226,653     3,552,699   19 %
Loans held for sale   29,097     4,266   N/M 
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,098,812     6,549,507   (22) %
Loans held for investment   16,227,203     17,517,866   (7) %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   237,343     229,013   4 %
Loans held for investment, net   21,088,672     23,838,360   (12) %
Premises and equipment, net   26,096     28,722   (9) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   757,085     622,501   22 %
Goodwill and intangibles, net   1,496     17,059   (91) %
Total assets $ 28,976,544   $ 32,338,963   (10) %
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 9,429,352   $ 12,555,367   (25) %
Interest bearing deposits   13,888,888     12,884,654   8 %
Total deposits   23,318,240     25,440,021   (8) %
Accrued interest payable   29,658     8,928   N/M 
Other liabilities   338,924     314,548   8 %
Short-term borrowings   1,350,000     2,651,536   (49) %
Long-term debt   857,795     917,098   (6) %
Total liabilities   25,894,617     29,332,131   (12) %
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at June 30, 2023 and 2022   300,000     300,000   %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 51,087,965 and 50,820,337 at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively   511     508   1 %
Additional paid-in capital   1,035,063     1,015,105   2 %
Retained earnings   2,362,189     2,013,458   17 %
Treasury stock - 3,095,444 and 942,296 shares at cost at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively   (175,528 )   (50,031 ) N/M 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (440,308 )   (272,208 ) 62 %
Total stockholders’ equity   3,081,927     3,006,832   2 %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,976,544   $ 32,338,963   (10) %


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)        
(dollars in thousands except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 332,867   $ 218,292   $ 630,305   $ 405,948
Investment securities   27,478     14,665     52,770     31,967
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   41,571     9,394     104,007     12,965
Total interest income   401,916     242,351     787,082     450,880
Interest expense        
Deposits   137,391     20,566     257,485     34,196
Short-term borrowings   18,253     4,859     32,997     5,617
Long-term debt   14,282     11,393     29,265     21,988
Total interest expense   169,926     36,818     319,747     61,801
Net interest income   231,990     205,533     467,335     389,079
Provision for credit losses   7,000     22,000     35,000     20,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   224,990     183,533     432,335     369,079
Non-interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,158     6,102     10,180     12,217
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,715     4,051     7,144     7,963
Brokered loan fees   2,415     4,133     4,310     8,103
Investment banking and trading income   27,498     11,126     46,266     15,305
Other   7,225     828     15,514     2,935
Total non-interest income   46,011     26,240     83,414     46,523
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and benefits   113,050     103,358     241,720     203,217
Occupancy expense   9,482     8,874     19,101     17,759
Marketing   6,367     8,506     15,411     13,483
Legal and professional   15,669     11,288     30,183     21,590
Communications and technology   20,525     15,649     38,048     30,349
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   3,693     3,318     5,863     7,299
Other   12,858     13,310     25,345     23,698
Total non-interest expense   181,644     164,303     375,671     317,395
Income before income taxes   89,357     45,470     140,078     98,207
Income tax expense   20,706     11,311     32,766     24,398
Net income   68,651     34,159     107,312     73,809
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,312     8,625     8,625
Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,339   $ 29,847   $ 98,687   $ 65,184
         
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.34   $ 0.59   $ 2.05   $ 1.29
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.33   $ 0.59   $ 2.02   $ 1.28


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 260,928   $ 253,469   $ 234,613   $ 229,013   $ 211,151  
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial   8,852     20,732     17,106     3,135     2,868  
Total charge-offs   8,852     20,732     17,106     3,135     2,868  
Recoveries:          
Commercial   611     819     2,105     400     217  
Consumer   2     3     2     2     2  
Total recoveries   613     822     2,107     402     219  
Net charge-offs   8,239     19,910     14,999     2,733     2,649  
Provision for credit losses on loans   (15,346 )   27,369     33,855     8,333     20,511  
Ending balance $ 237,343   $ 260,928   $ 253,469   $ 234,613   $ 229,013  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 22,424   $ 21,793   $ 21,648   $ 17,981   $ 16,492  
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses   22,346     631     145     3,667     1,489  
Ending balance $ 44,770   $ 22,424   $ 21,793   $ 21,648   $ 17,981  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 282,113   $ 283,352   $ 275,262   $ 256,261   $ 246,994  
Total provision for credit losses $ 7,000   $ 28,000   $ 34,000   $ 12,000   $ 22,000  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment   1.11 %   1.30 %   1.31 %   1.19 %   0.95 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment   1.15 %   1.38 %   1.31 %   1.06 %   1.02 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.16 %   0.43 %   0.31 %   0.05 %   0.05 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)   0.23 %   0.19 %   0.09 %   0.03 %   0.03 %
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.14 %   0.60 %   0.70 %   0.22 %   0.39 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.32 %   1.41 %   1.43 %   1.30 %   1.03 %
 
(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(dollars in thousands)          
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022  
Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 81,039   $ 93,951   $ 48,338   $ 35,864   $ 50,526  
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)               1,340      
Other real estate owned                    
Total non-performing assets $ 81,039   $ 93,951   $ 48,338   $ 37,204   $ 50,526  
           
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment   0.38 %   0.47 %   0.25 %   0.18 %   0.21 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.28 %   0.33 %   0.17 %   0.12 %   0.16 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment   2.9 x   2.8 x   5.2 x   6.5 x   4.5 x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment   3.5 x   3.0 x   5.7 x   6.9 x   4.9 x
           
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 64   $ 3,098   $ 131   $ 30,664   $ 3,206  
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment   %   0.02 %   %   0.15 %   0.01 %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing(1)(2) $   $   $   $ 4,877   $ 1,602  
 
(1) Third quarter 2022 includes $1.3 million in non-accrual loans and $3.1 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing associated to our insurance premium finance subsidiary that were transferred from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2022.
(2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as loans held for sale and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government.


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
           
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
    2023     2023     2022     2022     2022
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 332,867   $ 297,438   $ 295,372   $ 282,474   $ 218,292
Investment securities   27,478     25,292     16,210     15,002     14,665
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   41,571     62,436     59,710     24,596   $ 9,394
Total interest income   401,916     385,166     371,292     322,072     242,351
Interest expense          
Deposits   137,391     120,094     96,150     60,317     20,566
Short-term borrowings   18,253     14,744     13,449     10,011     4,859
Long-term debt   14,282     14,983     14,088     12,663     11,393
Total interest expense   169,926     149,821     123,687     82,991     36,818
Net interest income   231,990     235,345     247,605     239,081     205,533
Provision for credit losses   7,000     28,000     34,000     12,000     22,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   224,990     207,345     213,605     227,081     183,533
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,158     5,022     5,252     5,797     6,102
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,715     3,429     3,442     3,631     4,051
Brokered loan fees   2,415     1,895     2,655     3,401     4,133
Investment banking and trading income   27,498     18,768     11,937     7,812     11,126
Gain on disposal of subsidiary           248,526        
Other   7,225     8,289     5,855     4,691     828
Total non-interest income   46,011     37,403     277,667     25,332     26,240
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and benefits   113,050     128,670     102,925     128,764     103,358
Occupancy expense   9,482     9,619     17,030     9,433     8,874
Marketing   6,367     9,044     10,623     8,282     8,506
Legal and professional   15,669     14,514     37,493     16,775     11,288
Communications and technology   20,525     17,523     20,434     18,470     15,649
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   3,693     2,170     3,092     3,953     3,318
Other   12,858     12,487     21,493     11,370     13,310
Total non-interest expense   181,644     194,027     213,090     197,047     164,303
Income before income taxes   89,357     50,721     278,182     55,366     45,470
Income tax expense   20,706     12,060     60,931     13,948     11,311
Net income   68,651     38,661     217,251     41,418     34,159
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312
Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,339   $ 34,348   $ 212,939   $ 37,105   $ 29,847


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
  2nd Quarter 2023   1st Quarter 2023   4th Quarter 2022   3rd Quarter 2022   2nd Quarter 2022
  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities(2) $ 4,306,881 $ 27,478 2.36 %   $ 4,060,456 $ 25,292 2.31 %   $ 3,385,372 $ 16,210 1.70 %   $ 3,509,044 $ 15,002 1.58 %   $ 3,543,576 $ 15,065 1.60 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,286,091   41,571 5.07 %     5,541,341   62,436 4.57 %     6,158,769   59,710 3.85 %     4,453,806   24,596 2.19 %     4,747,377   9,394 0.79 %
Loans held for sale   28,414   599 8.46 %     43,472   938 8.75 %     1,053,157   12,064 4.54 %     1,029,983   11,316 4.36 %     8,123   62 3.07 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   4,376,235   36,198 3.32 %     3,286,804   28,528 3.52 %     4,279,367   43,708 4.05 %     5,287,531   52,756 3.96 %     5,858,599   49,914 3.42 %
Loans held for investment(3)   16,217,314   296,183 7.33 %     15,598,854   268,131 6.97 %     15,105,083   239,746 6.30 %     16,843,922   218,513 5.15 %     16,616,234   168,409 4.07 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   261,027         252,727         233,246         229,005         211,385    
Loans held for investment, net   20,332,522   332,381 6.56 %     18,632,931   296,659 6.46 %     19,151,204   283,454 5.87 %     21,902,448   271,269 4.91 %     22,263,448   218,323 3.93 %
Total earning assets   27,953,908   402,029 5.69 %     28,278,200   385,325 5.45 %     29,748,502   371,438 4.89 %     30,895,281   322,183 4.10 %     30,562,524   242,844 3.16 %
Cash and other assets   1,049,145         1,041,745         989,900         918,630         870,396    
Total assets $ 29,003,053       $ 29,319,945       $ 30,738,402       $ 31,813,911       $ 31,432,920    
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 1,345,742 $ 9,468 2.82 %   $ 776,500 $ 3,853 2.01 %   $ 1,105,466 $ 4,977 1.79 %   $ 1,444,964 $ 5,239 1.44 %   $ 1,671,729 $ 3,920 0.94 %
Savings deposits   10,590,558   114,275 4.33 %     11,195,402   105,707 3.83 %     10,563,049   80,801 3.03 %     10,249,387   46,555 1.80 %     8,696,819   15,462 0.71 %
Time deposits   1,531,922   13,648 3.57 %     1,430,657   10,534 2.99 %     1,625,857   10,372 2.53 %     1,701,238   8,523 1.99 %     877,399   1,184 0.54 %
Total interest bearing deposits   13,468,222   137,391 4.09 %     13,402,559   120,094 3.63 %     13,294,372   96,150 2.87 %     13,395,589   60,317 1.79 %     11,245,947   20,566 0.73 %
Short-term borrowings   1,397,253   18,253 5.24 %     1,242,881   14,744 4.81 %     1,387,660   13,449 3.84 %     1,931,537   10,011 2.06 %     2,232,119   4,859 0.87 %
Long-term debt   883,871   14,282 6.48 %     931,796   14,983 6.52 %     931,107   14,088 6.00 %     921,707   12,663 5.45 %     929,616   11,393 4.92 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   15,749,346   169,926 4.33 %     15,577,236   149,821 3.90 %     15,613,139   123,687 3.14 %     16,248,833   82,991 2.03 %     14,407,682   36,818 1.02 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   9,749,105         10,253,731         11,642,969         12,214,531         13,747,876    
Other liabilities   389,155         436,621         426,543         305,554         227,701    
Stockholders’ equity   3,115,447         3,052,357         3,055,751         3,044,993         3,049,661    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,003,053       $ 29,319,945       $ 30,738,402       $ 31,813,911       $ 31,432,920    
Net interest income   $ 232,103       $ 235,504       $ 247,751       $ 239,192       $ 206,026  
Net interest margin     3.29 %       3.33 %       3.26 %       3.05 %       2.68 %
 
(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

