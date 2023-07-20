Sondrel appoints new COO
Anthony is perfect for the role of our new COO as he understands the complexities of managing teams and growing them whilst still maintaining that essential team spirit.”READING, GUERNSEY, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sondrel (Holdings) plc (AIM: SND), is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Fernandez as its new COO. He joins from Refeyn where he was CEO and before that he was VP Asia Pacific for Teledyne Technologies.
Graham Curren, Sondrel’s CEO, said, “Sondrel continues to grow its capability since the IPO to fulfil new orders for our full-service ASIC offering of Design and Supply. This means that we are recruiting across the board to build our teams to handle more customer projects. We have always prided ourselves in having highly integrated teams with years of specialist experience. Anthony is perfect for the role of our new COO as he understands the complexities of managing teams and growing them whilst still maintaining that essential team spirit.”
Anthony Fernandez, Sondrel’s new COO, added, “I am thrilled to be joining Sondrel at this exciting stage of its growth where it is offering a service to customers that is in high demand. Companies must have state-of-the-art chips to maintain their competitive advantage but it is increasingly hard to design these ultra-complex chips in house. It needs an experienced team of designers and sophisticated software, both of which are expensive. Hence the growing number of companies coming to Sondrel to outsource not only the design but also the entire manufacturing chain. Companies also want to simplify supply chains and are using Sondrel as we are able to provide UK-based management of complex, global supply chains.”
About Sondrel (Holdings) PLC
Sondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.
The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta’s (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.
Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, China, India and Morocco.
It is listed on AIM with the ticker SND.
For more information, visit www.sondrel.com
