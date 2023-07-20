Sunstar and European Dental Hygienist Federation announce winners European Award of Distinction for Dental Hygienists

Lorella Mengarelli, Italy, Dental Hygienist at Studio Tiozzi Ferroni in Cesenatico. Thérèse Elkerbout, the Netherlands, Dental Hygienist and Clinical Epidemiologist at the Academic Center for Dentistry Amsterdam (ACTA) Lars Toonen, Netherlands, Dental Hygienist at Colloseum Dental Benelux and lecturer at HAN University of Applied Sciences

ETOY, SWITZERLAND , July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- * For summary details on the winners, their quotes and images, please visit: https://bit.ly/43wMiIA

• The new European Award of Distinction was created with the European Dental Hygienist Federation (EDHF) to celebrate Dental Hygienists’ excellence in Europe

• Six winners were selected across six categories: Full Time Clinician, Public Health, Academia, Entrepreneur, New RDH and Research

• All winners are now automatically nominated for the World Dental Hygienist Awards at the 2024 International Symposium of Dental Hygiene (ISDH) in Seoul, Korea

Sunstar, the international oral healthcare company, in partnership with the European Dental Hygienist Federation (EDHF) has announced the winners of the 2023 edition of the European Award of Distinction for Dental Hygienists.

The award, supported by the Sunstar Foundation, aims to celebrate the achievements of European dental hygienists. The 2023 Sunstar EDHF European Award of Distinction are:

• Full Time Clinician: Lorella Mengarelli, Italy, Dental Hygienist at Studio Tiozzi Ferroni in Cesenatico.

• Public Health: Federica d’Anteo, Italy, Dental Hygienist at Il Centro Dentale s.a.s. in Cavaria con Premezzo, and author.

• Research: Thérèse Elkerbout, the Netherlands, Dental Hygienist and Clinical Epidemiologist at the Academic Center for Dentistry Amsterdam (ACTA).

• Entrepreneur: Carina Løvstad, Denmark, Dental Hygienist, author and owner of educational platform and book “Små Bisser”.

• New RDH: Lars Toonen, Netherlands, Dental Hygienist at Colloseum Dental Benelux and lecturer at HAN University of Applied Sciences.

• Academia: Gianna Maria Nardi, Italy, Dental Hygienist and Associate Professor at Sapienza University of Rome.

* See supplementary information on all the winners, their quotes and images here: https://bit.ly/43wMiIA

Mayumi Kaneda, Director of the Sunstar Foundation said: “Congratulations to the winners! This award was always meant to put individual hygienists in the spotlight and to show what a difference one person can make to patients and dentistry. We’re very happy to present six dental hygienists who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen field and we’re confident this list will keep growing with every passing year, as there are many more dental hygienists in Europe that also deserve this recognition.”

Nominations were judged by an international committee of independent dental hygienists, carefully selected by the EDHF. “We are proud of all dental hygienists in Europe, and the nominations were a great opportunity to bring attention to their achievements in different activities, as shown in the nominations submitted, said Dr. Gitana Rederiene, president of the EDHF. “It also meant that judging was not an easy task. But in the end, there are six winners and EDHF congratulates these six excellent European dental hygienists”.

This European award, as well as its North American counterpart, acts as a ‘qualification round’ to the World Dental Hygienist Awards created in partnership by Sunstar and the International Federation of Dental Hygiene (IFDH). For this award, dental hygienists compete for global recognition, a money prize and a trip to Seoul, Korea to be celebrated at the 2024 International Symposium on Dental Hygiene (ISDH).

Besides the Word Dental Hygienists Awards, the Sunstar Foundation promotes other educational initiatives, awards for professionals – the World Perio Research Award and the Perio Link Award – and research and innovation grants to raise awareness about the importance of oral care and support oral care professionals.

Dental Hygienists can find more information about this award at:

https://www.sunstar-foundation.org/en/awards/world-hygienist

To download images of individual winners, summary details and all images, please visit https://bit.ly/43wMiIA

ABOUT THE SUNSTAR FOUNDATION

Sunstar Foundation's mission is to promote health, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation through education and research, focused on the connection between oral and general health. In doing so we contribute to the development of health, medical care and welfare in local, national and international communities. www.sunstar-foundation.org/en/

ABOUT SUNSTAR

SUNSTAR is a multinational company headquartered in Switzerland, marking its 90th anniversary this year after being founded in 1932 in Osaka, Japan. Today, SUNSTAR is a leading global company in the Mouth & Body Care field, a major presence in the Health & Beauty Care and the Environment & Amenity business fields, and a world leader in the Safety Support & High Technology fields. In fiscal year 2021, consolidated net sales of the SUNSTAR Group totalled 1,159 million Swiss Francs. The products and services of SUNSTAR are distributed in more than 100 countries, and the company has 4000+ employees worldwide. Under the motto "Always strive to help people everywhere achieve better health and enhance their quality of life", SUNSTAR continuously provides high-value-added products and services all over the world. It is also now prioritising a wide range of sustainability targets including reducing CO² emissions by 85% by 2030, 20% less water consumption, 100% renewable electricity in all its facilities and 100% sustainable or RSPO-certified palm oil. www.sunstar.com.