Bathroom Taps Market Latest Advancements with a CAGR of 6.5% Drives Demand Analysis by 2030

Rise in advanced technology in such taps for smart bathrooms for reducing wastage of water provides lucrative growth opportunities

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathroom taps, also known as faucets or spigots, are fixtures used to control the flow of water in a bathroom. They are essential components of any bathroom sink, basin, bathtub, or shower, providing a convenient and efficient way to access water for various purposes. Bathroom taps come in a wide range of styles, designs, and materials, allowing users to customize their bathroom aesthetics and functionality.

Bathroom tap is the valve that regulates flow of water in the bathroom. Bathroom taps are important components of bathrooms that are gaining popularity among both customers and producers. Smart taps are temperature sensors and efficiency sensors make it simple for every member of household to carefully regulate how much water they use in the kitchen or bathroom.

The global bathroom taps market size was valued at $17,270.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,953.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Benefits:

Convenience: Bathroom taps provide easy access to water for washing hands, face, and brushing teeth.

Water Conservation: Many modern bathroom taps come with water-saving features, helping reduce water consumption.

Aesthetics: Taps are available in various designs, finishes, and styles, allowing users to enhance the overall look of their bathroom.

Durability: High-quality bathroom taps made from durable materials can withstand frequent use and last for many years.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the bathroom taps market report include CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Delta Faucet Company, Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corporation, MOEN Incorporated, MAC Faucets, LLC., MASCO Corporation, ROCA Sanitario S.A., and Eczacibasi Group (VITRA).

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging bathroom taps market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on product type, the mixer taps segment has dominated the bathroom taps market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By material, the metal segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Residential sector is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the bathroom taps market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the bathroom taps industry.

Overall, bathroom taps play a crucial role in the functionality and aesthetics of a bathroom space. Choosing the right type and style of tap can enhance the user experience and complement the bathroom's overall design.

