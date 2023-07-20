Global Real Estate Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

global real estate market was valued at $28,917.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $48,923.3 billion by 2031

The global real estate market was valued at $28,917.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,923.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Real estate refers to a property that consists of land and buildings. It includes apartment, multi-family house, building or complex, multi-unit housing complex, vacant land, farms, ranches, commercial & industrial infrastructure, and others.

Rise in demand for industrial and commercial infrastructure developments majorly drives the market growth. In addition, growth in public–private partnerships in different countries such as India and China is expected to continue to fuel the growth of the real estate industry. Similarly, growth in the demand for residential development propels the market growth. However, slow economic activity after Brexit directly affects the market growth. Furthermore, increase in government investment in infrastructure development is expected to further boost the growth of the real estate market.

The real estate market is segmented on the basis of type, property, business, and region. By type, the market is classified into land and buildings. By property, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and land. By business, it is divided into sales and rental. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major market participants profiled in this report include American Tower, AvalonBay Communities, Ayala Land Inc., Gecina, Link REIT, Prologis, Segro, Simon Property Group, Sinar Mas Land, and Welltower.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the real estate market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing real estate market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the real estate market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global real estate market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



