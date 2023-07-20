Pressure Relief valves Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

global pressure relief valves market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure relief valves market was valued at $4,430.5 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,038.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The usage of a pressure relief valve (PRV) limits or controls internal pressure that could otherwise result in equipment failure, instrument malfunction, or fire. Pressure relief valves shield other equipment, such as pressure vessels, from pressures that are too high for them. By enabling the pressured fluid to exit the system through an auxiliary path, the pressure is reduced.

The oil and gas industry uses pressure relief valves for drilling and workover operations, which in turn raises the need for these devices and is expected to fuel the market's expansion. According to ICF International Inc.'s research on North America Midstream Infrastructure through 2035, overall investments in oil and gas infrastructure are expected to range between $685 billion and $895 billion from 2018 to 2035. Developing nations, notably those in the European Union, the U.S., and China, are also largely saturated in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. Pressure relief valves play a significant part in the production of various medical equipment and assist crucial players by providing opportunities during this pandemic circumstance. Moreover, rise in number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries is driving the demand of pressure relief valves market. For instance, the government of China spent $10 billion on a new oil & gas refinery project, Guangdong refinery, which is expected to be completed by March 2022. Such instances are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Domestic manufacturers provide pressure relief valve ranging from $100 to $200. However, key players offer pressure relief valve ranging from $100 to $2500. Hence, customer focuses more on adopting pressure relief valve from domestic manufacturers, which, in turn, hinders the market’s growth.

Rise in demand for oil & other energy and renewable resources is anticipated to drive growth of the pressure relief valve market. The government of Egypt invested around $2.5 billion in construction of a new oil refinery project to process hydrocarbons. Emerging economies such as the India, China, and Egypt, are investing more in hydrocarbon projects, to produce more oil & gas exploration, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the pressure relief valve market.

The global pressure relief valve market is segmented on the basis of valve type, pressure, end user, and region. Based on valve type, the market is divided into spring loaded, pilot loaded, dead weight and p and t actuated. Based on pressure, the market is divided into low, medium and high. Based on end user, the market is divided into oil & gas, chemical, power generation, food & beverage, manufacturing and water & wastewater.

Region wise, the global pressure relief valve market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the pressure relief valve market include AGF Manufacturing, Inc., Alfa Laval, Curtis-Wright Corp, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Goetze KG Armaturen, IMI PLC, Mercury Manufacturing Company Limited, The Weir Group PLC, and Watts Water Technology, Inc.

Major companies in the market have adopted acquisition and product launches as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the pressure relief valve market.

