Cold Storage Construction Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold storage construction market size was valued at 9,134.13 million in 2021 and is estimated to surpass 26,148.10 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022-2031. Cold storage is an extensively used technique for storing perishables in bulk between production and marketing processing. By regulating the temperature and humidity within the storage system, it is one way to keep perishable goods in a fresh and complete state for a longer period of time. It is crucial to maintain a sufficiently low temperature as produce will suffer chilling damage if not. For most perishables, the storeroom's relative humidity should be maintained at 80 to 90%; any lower or higher has a negative impact on the produce's ability to stay fresh.

The demand for cold storage construction is expected to be driven by the rise in demand for online grocery shopping and rise in food & beverage sectors. In addition to that the rise in demand for dairy products is expected to increase the usage of cold storage. Moreover, cold storage is one of the important parts of the logistics supply chain. These facilities are designed to keep a wide range of food, chemicals, and medicine at the right temperature. Rising trade in fresh produce is expected to help boost the demand for cold storage construction in the coming years. Cold chain transportation has an impact on the environment and users and suppliers of temperature-controlled packaging systems are working to reduce that impact. Moreover, cold storage gives prolonging shelf-life to various food & beverages, chemicals, medicines, fruits, vegetables, and meat at the right temperature. All such factors are expected to boost the cold storage construction market.

The cold storage construction market is segmented on the basis of storage type, warehouse type, end-user, and region. On the basis of storage type, the market is fragmented into production stores, bulk stores, ports, and others. On the basis of warehouse type, the market is divided into private & semi-private warehouse and public warehouses. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. Region wise, the global market analysis is conducted across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players that operate in the cold storage construction market are Americold Realty Trust, Burries Logistics, Emergent Cold LatAm Management LLC, Hansen Cold Storage Construction, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NewCold, Primus Builders, Inc., Tippmann Group, United States Cold Storage, Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services. Moreover, the company profiles include various data-points such as company overview, company executives, recent financials of the company, major growth strategies espoused by company, new initiatives, and advancements by company to sustain and mend their position in the Cold Storage Construction Market, and others.

