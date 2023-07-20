Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA) Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 3,196.6 Million by 2033 | IMARC Group

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA) Market

The warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,196.6 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled “Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (WAIHA) Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA)?

According to IMARC Group, in 2022, the total value of the seven major markets (7MM) for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market amounted to US$ 630.6 Million. Looking forward, these markets are anticipated to reach US$ 3,196.6 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% from 2023-2033.

What is warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA)?

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) refers to an uncommon autoimmune disorder characterized by the body's immune system attacking and destroying red blood cells. Its symptoms include fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, pallor, jaundice, rapid heartbeat, dark urine, and an enlarged spleen. WAIHA is diagnosed by a comprehensive approach comprising a physical examination and thorough assessment of medical history. Healthcare professionals carry out blood tests to detect antibodies that attack red blood cells and to rule out other potential causes of anemia. In addition, a bone marrow biopsy is also performed to provide further confirmation of the diagnosis. Along with this, imaging tests such as ultrasound and computerized tomography (CT) scans are conducted to identify any enlargement of the spleen, which is a common complication associated with WAIHA.

What are the key drivers and trends in the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market?

The warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing cases of gene variations that regulate immune system function. Additionally, the widespread prevalence of triggering factors, such as viral and bacterial infections, hormonal fluctuations, and autoimmune diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing demand for intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment, which aids in controlling the autoimmune response and reducing the destruction of red blood cells, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of supportive therapies to manage anemia symptoms and improve the quality of life in patients is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of rituximab, which targets and eliminates B cells in patients unresponsive to or intolerant of corticosteroids or immunosuppressants, is supporting the market growth.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA) market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

