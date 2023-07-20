Oleochemicals Market is Expected to Reach $38.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% Report by Coherent Market Insights

Oleochemicals are versatile and sustainable chemical compounds derived from natural sources such as plant and animal fats.

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Oleochemicals Market By Product (Specialty Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters, Glycerol Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Food Processing, Textiles, Paints & Inks, Industrial, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Polymer & Plastic Additives, Other): Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030”. The Oleochemicals Market size is expected to grow from US$ 22.66 billion in 2022 to US$ 38.64 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Analysts’ Views on Global Oleochemicals Market

Growing consumption of oleochemicals from various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & personal care products, polymers, soaps & detergents, and others is fuelling growth of the oleochemicals market. Moreover, growing investments in R&D by key players in this field is also projected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing deployment of biodegradable products is further anticipated to uplift the growth of this industry in the near future.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Oleochemicals Market:

Increasing popualirty of specialty oleochemicals is expected to uplift the market growth. Specialty oleochemicals are majorly used in the manufacturing of metalworking fluids, lubricants, agrochemicals, and rubber processing chemicals. Additionally, they are also used in oilfield chemicals and pulp & paper chemicals, as they have specific physicochemical properties that make them an ideal choice for these industrial applications.

Global Oleochemicals Market - Drivers

Increasing demand from cosmetic and personal care sector

Growing demand for hypoallergenic and chemical-free cosmetic products is driving growth of oleochemicals market. For instance, in April 2023, Dove's body wash range now features plant-based formulas and has launched a new hypoallergenic body wash. The new formulations remove oils without damaging the skin barrier, per the brand, while helping the skin produce new lipids and ceramides.

Oleochemicals Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2022: US$ 22.66 Bn Historical Data for: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 6.9% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 38.64 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of World : Latin America and Middle East & Africa Segments covered: By Product: Specialty Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters, Glycerol Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, Others

Specialty Esters, Fatty Acid Methyl Esters, Glycerol Esters, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, Others By Application: Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Food Processing, Textiles, Paints & Inks, Industrial, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Polymer & Plastic Additives, Other Companies covered: Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Wilmar International Ltd., Corbion N.V, Cargill, Incorporated, and KLK OLEO Growth Drivers: Growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products

Rising demand from cosmetic and personal care sector Restraints & Challenges: Release of VOC emissions during production of chemicals

Fluctuating price of raw materials

Growing demand for organic and natural products to foster market growth

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of chemical products in the environment is driving the demand for organic or natural products. This is because the use of oleochemicals products helps minimize the environmental impact of various industrial processes. Moreover, oleochemicals are a great way to help preserve the environment and offer a sustainable source of raw materials.

Global Oleochemicals Market – Restrain

Fluctuating price of raw materials to hamper market growth

Coconut oil, palm kernel oil, high erucic rapeseed oil and beef tallow are basically used as a raw materials to produce oleochemicals. Price of these oil is usually volatile. Hence, volatile price of raw materials is expected to hamper the oleochemicals market growth.

Global Oleochemicals Market – Opportunities

Increasing number of research and development activities to present bright market opportunities

Key players in the market are focusing on research and development activities in order to develop novel chemicals. For instance, in June 2018, Wilmar International Ltd. and National University of Singapore (NUS) announced the joint establishment of research facility worth US$ 100 million in order to carry out research related to green production technologies for industrial enzymes and biochemical including oleochemicals.

Global Oleochemicals Market - Key Developments

In September 2020, Emery Oleochemicals announced the launch of its EMERY E general-purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability.

In Feburay 2021, DKSH has entered into a partnership with IOI Oleo, a supplier of oleochemical specialties, for Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global oleochemicals market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to increasing consumption of oleochemicals from various end-use industries such as soaps & detergents, food & beverages, polymers, and pharmaceuticals & personal care products.

On the basis of product, fatty acid methyl esters segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing demand from candles, soap & detergent,lubricants, waxes, and paints & coatings. They are used to manufacture dispersing agents,emulsifying agents, surfactants, wetting agents, and solvents.

On the basis of application, personal care & cosmetics esters segment is expected to hold a dominant position. Oleochemicals are used to manufacture detergents, soap bars, and shampoo.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization. Also, growing demand for sustainable chemicals is again expected to fuel regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global oleochemicals market include Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Wilmar International Ltd., Corbion N.V, Cargill, Incorporated, and KLK OLEO

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Oleochemicals Market, By Product

Specialty Esters

Fatty Acid Methyl Esters

Glycerol Esters

Alkoxylates

Fatty Amines

Others

Global Oleochemicals Market, By Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Food Processing

Textiles

Paints & Inks

Industrial

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Polymer & Plastic Additives

Other



Global Oleochemicals Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada

Latin America By Country : Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Country : Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Country : China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Country : GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Country : South Africa Central Africa North Africa



