St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A4005309  

TROOPER: GABRIEL SCHRAUF

STATION: Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 748 - 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2023 at 2205 hours

LOCATION: Groton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

 

ACCUSED: Tracey Johnson

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

07/19/2023 at approximately 2205 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Groton. Through investigation, Troopers determined Tracey Johnson (52) committed the crime of domestic assault, offense committed within the presence of a child. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Bradford Outpost for processing. After processing, Johnson was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2023 at 1230 hours

 

