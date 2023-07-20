St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense Committed Within the Presence of a Child
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4005309
TROOPER: GABRIEL SCHRAUF
STATION: Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 748 - 3111
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2023 at 2205 hours
LOCATION: Groton, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Tracey Johnson
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
07/19/2023 at approximately 2205 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Groton. Through investigation, Troopers determined Tracey Johnson (52) committed the crime of domestic assault, offense committed within the presence of a child. Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Bradford Outpost for processing. After processing, Johnson was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2023 at 1230 hours