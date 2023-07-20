AI in Telecommunication Market News: Advancements Driving Smart Solutions & Services | Market to Hit USD 38.8 Bn by 2031

Rising demand for seamless connectivity, and AI's ability to optimize operations and enhance customer experience driving AI in Telecommunication Market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI in Telecommunication Market, which was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, is anticipated to increase to $38.8 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 41.4% over that period.

Artificial intelligence (AI) makes it possible for the telecom sector to glean insights from their enormous data sets, making it simpler to run everyday operations, deal with problems more effectively, and enhance customer happiness. A cutting-edge technology called artificial intelligence can make decisions much like a human being.

This technology focuses on creating an intelligent machine with the advancement in features such as speech recognition, visual recognition, image recognition, and translation between languages that are responsible for propelling the market growth. Furthermore, technology also has the potential to change the functioning and operation of various industrial sectors particularly in telecommunication.

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment dominated growth of the AI in telecommunication industry in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to added security provided by on-premise model. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth in the AI in telecommunication market forecast, owing to the rapid adoption of cloud services for remote work.

North America dominates the AI in telecommunication industry. Growth of the market in this region is attributed to several factors such as increase in digitalization and adoption of AI and ML by the end users. Moreover, presence of key players is providing ample growth opportunities for the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across the region.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the AI in telecommunication market such as AT & T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, Inc, Salesforce, Inc., and ZTE Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the AI in telecommunication market analysis.

