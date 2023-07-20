SSL VPN Market Research: Trends & Forecast for Securely Connected Future | Industry Size to Hit USD 12.6 Billion by 2030

Rising remote work, escalating cyber threats, and growing cloud adoption fuel the demand for SSL VPN solutions, propelling market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global SSL VPN Market was anticipated to be worth $4.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to increase to $12.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% between 2021 and 2030.

Due to new features and services offered by the major market participants, the worldwide SSL VPN industry, which is still in its early stages of development, has a significant growth potential. For instance, the American multinational technology conglomerate Cisco Systems, Inc. launched Cisco Plus in March 2021 to give customers new flexible purchasing and consumption models so they can connect, protect, and automate in order to increase their digital agility in the cloud-first future.

The SSL VPN market was experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for secure remote access solutions. SSL VPNs (Secure Socket Layer Virtual Private Networks) have gained popularity among businesses and organizations as they provide a secure way for employees to access corporate resources and data from remote locations over the internet.

One major trend in the SSL VPN market was the rising adoption of cloud-based SSL VPN solutions. Traditional hardware-based VPNs were being gradually replaced by cloud-based alternatives, offering greater flexibility, scalability, and ease of management. Cloud-based SSL VPNs allowed businesses to avoid the upfront costs associated with purchasing and maintaining hardware, while also providing more straightforward remote access for a dispersed workforce.

Another noteworthy trend was the emphasis on enhanced security features. Cybersecurity concerns were at an all-time high, and organizations sought SSL VPN solutions that offered robust encryption, multi-factor authentication, endpoint security checks, and intrusion prevention mechanisms. Vendors were investing heavily in research and development to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide the highest level of protection for their clients.

Moreover, the SSL VPN market was witnessing increased integration with mobile devices. With the growing popularity of smartphones and tablets as primary work devices, SSL VPN vendors were focusing on developing mobile-friendly applications and ensuring seamless access to corporate resources on various mobile platforms. This trend was driven by the need to accommodate a mobile workforce while maintaining security and compliance standards.

The key players operating in the global SSL VPN market analysis include, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC (Ivanti), F5, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc. (Thoma Bravo), Unisplendour Corporation (H3C TECHNOLOGIES CO. LIMITED), Array Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., QNO Technology Inc., and NortonLifelock, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the SSL VPN industry.

