Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market Size is projected reach USD 1883.98 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13%

Reports And Data

The global automated parcel delivery terminal market size was valued at USD 627.15 Million in 2022 & is expected to reach a value of USD 1883.98 Million in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market Overview

The global market for automated parcel delivery terminals was valued at USD 627.15 Million in 2022. It is projected to grow significantly and reach USD 1883.98 Million by 2032, exhibiting a revenue CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for swift and efficient delivery solutions in the e-commerce industry. Factors such as the surging popularity of online shopping and the preference for contactless deliveries, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are major contributors to this growth.

Automated parcel delivery terminals offer several advantages over traditional delivery methods, including quicker deliveries, enhanced security, and more cost-effective operations. Various industries, such as retail, logistics, and healthcare, widely adopt these terminals to automate their delivery processes and enhance customer experience. By implementing automated parcel delivery terminals, businesses also reduce the workload on delivery personnel and minimize the chances of human error.

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market Segments

The global automated parcel delivery terminal market is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market size value in 2022 was recorded at USD 627.15 Million, and it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13% over the next decade. By 2032, the revenue forecast for the automated parcel delivery terminal market is estimated to reach USD 1883.98 Million.

The analysis of the market is based on historical data spanning from 2020 to 2021, with the base year for estimation being 2022. The forecast period covers the years 2022 to 2032, during which the market is anticipated to witness significant growth and innovation. The quantitative units used in this report are in USD Million, representing the revenue generated by the market.

The report's coverage includes a comprehensive analysis of various aspects of the automated parcel delivery terminal market. It encompasses revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape assessment, growth factors, and emerging trends shaping the market. The report further segments the market based on Deployment Type Outlook, End-User Outlook, and Regional Outlook to provide a detailed and comprehensive understanding of the industry's dynamics.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automated-parcel-delivery-terminal-market

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market: Strategic Developments

• On October 13, 2021, KEBA AG announced the launch of a new automated parcel delivery terminal, the KePol CS. The new terminal is designed to be more secure and efficient, with a capacity of up to 600 parcels and support for multiple languages and payment methods.

• On July 28, 2021, Neopost Shipping announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans to launch an electric-powered, autonomous parcel delivery system. The system will use Neopost's Parcelhive parcel locker and Mercedes-Benz's Vision Van, and is expected to be deployed in major European cities.

• In 2020, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. launched the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, which includes a focus on automated parcel delivery solutions. The program is designed to support the development and deployment of smart city technologies, including parcel delivery terminals.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6919

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market: Competitive landscape

The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminal Market is experiencing rapid growth and intense competition, driven by the presence of several prominent players, both large and medium-sized, who collectively dominate a significant portion of the market revenue. These major companies are employing various strategies to stay ahead in the competition, including engaging in mergers & acquisitions, forming strategic agreements & contracts, and continuously innovating by developing and testing more efficient and effective products.

Among the notable players in the global automated parcel delivery terminal market are KEBA AG, Neopost Shipping, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ByBox Holdings Limited, Cleveron AS, Gnewt Cargo Limited, InPost SA, KomTech USA, Inc., PUDO Inc., Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd. These companies are at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation and shaping the market landscape through their cutting-edge solutions.

With the increasing demand for automated parcel delivery solutions worldwide, the competition among these key players is expected to intensify further. Each company strives to gain a competitive edge by offering advanced features, enhancing delivery efficiency, and improving the overall customer experience. Moreover, strategic collaborations and expansion into new markets are becoming common strategies as companies aim to widen their global reach and market presence.

Browse more Reports:

Pleated Filters Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pleated-filters-market

Structural Insulated Panels Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/structural-insulated-panels-market

Reclaimed Lumber Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/reclaimed-lumber-market

Beeswax Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/beeswax-market

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6919

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.