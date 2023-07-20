Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Expected to Reach $46.4 Billion by 2031—Allied Market Research

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market by Type (Wet etch equipment, Dry etch equipment), by Process (Conductor Etch, Dielectric Etch)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global semiconductor etch equipment market was valued at $20,455.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $46,382.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Semiconductor etch equipment is a device used to remove selective materials from the surface of the silicon wafer substrate by using the wet etching method or dry etching method. The wet etch method use chemical to remove the selective material from the silicon wafer substrate. The dry etch method use plasma ion to remove the selective material from the silicon wafer substrate. The etching process removes the material from the surface of the semiconductor to create patterns according to its applications

The market is primarily driven by the semiconductor industry's rapid growth. One of the most crucial requirements in the worldwide electronics sector is equipment for manufacturing semiconductors. A unique method to integrate Silicon Carbide (SiC)-powered semiconductors with contemporary weapons and equipment is being developed by U.S. Army researchers. Moreover, consumers' rising need for electronics devices increases the demand for chips, which is anticipated to indirectly increase demand for semiconductor etching equipment during the forecast period. The demand for semiconductor chips is being driven by a rise in the need for hybrid circuits in medical equipment as a result of an increase in patients. For instance, according to UN estimates, the number of people in the region who are 60 years of age or older might reach 806.55 million by 2024.

The market for electric circuit boards is anticipated to be stimulated by shifting consumer electronics demand, which would then feed the demand for semiconductor etching equipment. Such instances are expected to augment the growth of the market. Government-led stringent laws, tariffs, and regulations against deforestation, metals, and other materials used in semiconductor etching system have declined revenues and profits of manufacturers to a substantial extent. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. government increased tariffs on import of metals (effective from February 2020) by 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, which further escalated costs of these metals in the U.S. Hence, fluctuation in prices of metals and other materials is anticipated to restrict the growth of the semiconductor etch equipment market during the forecast period.

The demand for semiconductor etch equipment is also significantly influenced by the government authorities' shifting attention to the semiconductor industry. For instance, in February 2022, Bosch announced that it would expand the scale of its wafer fabrication facility in Reutlingen, Germany. By 2025, it intends to invest more than EUR 250 million (USD 278.2 million) in new production facilities and the amenities they are going to need. Such growth strategies are offering lots of growth opportunities and promoting the market for semiconductor etch equipment.

The semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into type, process, end user industry, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into wet etch equipment and dry etch equipment. By process, it is segregated into conductor etch and dielectric etch. On the basis of end user industry, it is classified into integrated device manufacturers, foundry, and memory manufacturers. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

