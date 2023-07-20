FTI Consulting Appoints Matt Johnston to Lead Turnaround Offering in EMEA

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued expansion of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment with the appointment of Matt Johnston as a Senior Managing Director to lead the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) Turnaround offering within the firm’s Restructuring practice.



Mr. Johnston joins FTI Consulting from McKinsey and brings 25 years of experience advising clients on restructuring and turnaround matters. In his role as Leader of the EMEA Turnaround offering, he will work closely with boards and senior management teams to help manage critical restructurings and accelerated, stressed turnarounds.

“It is great to bring in someone of Matt’s calibre and expertise to the team,” said David Morris, a Senior Managing Director and Head of UK Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “He has impressive leadership credentials and a wealth of experience advising corporates and board members of businesses who are facing challenges in stressed and distressed times. He is an agent of rapid change and action, which will make him an instrumental resource to clients.”

Mr. Johnston’s restructuring and turnaround experience includes appointments as Chief Transformation Officer (“CTO”), Chief Restructuring Officer (“CRO”) and advisor to clients in the logistics, medical devices, healthcare, manufacturing, media, biofuel, software and public sectors. He has led UK and international assignments, advising on strategic and financial matters including cost optimisation, cash and working capital management, business planning, transformations and formal insolvencies such as Chapter 11 proceedings.

At McKinsey, Mr. Johnston was a Partner and led the UK Transformation practice. He previously was a Managing Director and co-leader of the UK turnaround team at KPMG, a Director at AlixPartners and a turnaround advisor at Andersen. His corporate experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer at an advertising company before its sale.

Diederick van der Plas, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Our reputation as one of the leading global restructuring advisors is built on the expertise and experience of the professionals on our bench. Matt is the latest example of the strategic investments we have made in the UK and wider EMEA region to support the continued development of our practice. We have seen demand for interim support from senior management teams increase across EMEA and are committed to meeting that need. Matt’s exceptional skill set as a turnaround professional, CRO, CTO and corporate executive will be critical as we expand our capabilities.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Johnston said, “The turnaround advisor and interim management services are tactical and strategic resources that help clients build value during particularly challenging or fast-moving situations and change. I look forward to working with David and the wider team across the EMEA region to serve clients driving to accelerate turnarounds.”

