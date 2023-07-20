Decanters Centrifuges Market Estimated to Reach $2.3 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Decanters Centrifuges Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.3 billion by 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The global Decanters Centrifuges market is driven by the expansion of water treatment facilities, as well as the expansion of the food and beverage industry can drive the market for Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges due to increased production volume, quality and safety requirements, extraction and processing of natural ingredients, and demand for pharmaceutical separation.

Globally, two-phase centrifuges dominated the Decanters Centrifuges market. They are commonly used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, Energy(Mining & Minerals), and wastewater treatment. Two-phase centrifuges are designed for continuous operation, enabling a consistent and uninterrupted separation process. The feed material is continuously introduced into the centrifuge, and the separated liquid and solids are continuously discharged.

List of Key Players in Decanters Centrifuges Market:

GEA (Germany) Flottweg SE (Germany) Pieralisi (Italy) Alfa Laval (Sweden) ANDRITZ (Austria) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Decanters Centrifuges Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for solid-liquid separation

Increasing demand for solid-liquid separation Restraint: High initial investment can restrict the market

High initial investment can restrict the market Opportunities: Growing demand for water and wastewater treatment

Growing demand for water and wastewater treatment Challenges: International trade barriers pose substantial challenges

Key Findings of the Study:

By application segmented into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, Energy(Mining & Minerals), and wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and others.

By design type including horizontal, and vertical. The dominance of Horizontal Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges is known for their high separation efficiency and performance.

By type, is segmented into two-phase Decanters Centrifuges centrifuge, and three-phase Decanters Centrifuges.

The chemical industry holds the largest market share in the Decanters Centrifuges centrifuge market due to the wide range of chemical processes requiring solid-liquid separation, volume and capacity requirements, quality and purity demands, regulatory compliance needs, process optimization, and efficiency benefits, and technological advancements tailored to chemical application. Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges can contribute to process optimization and efficiency improvements in chemical applications.

The longer separation path in the horizontal design allows for the effective separation of solids from liquids. This efficient separation capability positions horizontal Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges as a preferred choice for applications where a high degree of separation is required, potentially driving their market share. Certain industries, such as the oil and gas and pharmaceutical sectors, have specific requirements that favor horizontal Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges.

Asia Pacific region is experiencing the largest market share in the Decanters Centrifuges market due to the region holds the largest market and exhibiting high consumption of Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges due to several factors. The region's rapid industrial growth across sectors such as chemical processing, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, wastewater treatment, and oil and gas necessitates the use of Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges for efficient solid-liquid separation processes. With a large and growing population, urbanization, and increasing demand for essential resources like clean water and processed food and beverages, Decanters Centrifuges centrifuges play a crucial role in meeting these needs.

Major players operating in the Decanters Centrifuges such as GEA (Germany), Flottweg SE (Germany), Pieralisi (Italy), and Alfa Laval (Sweden). These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of reputable products and services, a robust market presence, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, products with wider applications, broader geographical use cases, and a larger product footprint. experience and support of government mandates have contributed to the growth of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market in this region.

