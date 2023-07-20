MUR supports government in continuing to improve residents' living environment

MACAU, July 20 - The SAR Government has recently announced to build a citizens’ sports park composed of a multi-faceted sports complex at the former Yat Yuen Canidrome and Lin Fong Sports Centre, as well as to realise phase-by-phase the plan of building a youth adventure camp in Hac Sa. Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) Chairperson of the Board of Directors Peter Lam Kam Seng supports and agrees with such plans, believing that such facilities have a positive significance in promoting mass sports, improving youth training and activity venues, as well as continuing to enhance residents’ living environment.

He said that building a liveable city and improving the living environment and quality of life of Macau residents has always been the goal of the SAR Government. From the perspective of urban renewal, on the one hand, a citizen sports park increases the intensity of the land use, as it can gather facilities for multisport, community activities as well as culture and recreation into one plot of land at the former Yat Yuen Canidrome to provide residents with more public activity space. The future youth adventure camp in Hac Sa, on the other hand, can provide Macau youths with large-scale experiential venues that the city currently lacks.

From the preliminary concept proposed by the Government, the plan combines sustainable development concepts such as ecological environment, green construction and green travel, which also helps in building Macau into a liveable city. When built, it is believed that it will become a popular sports and activity venue among residents, meeting people’s needs for such facilities.