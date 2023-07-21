Human Rapper Swae Lee Surfs On Art Plug Surf board at Rolling Loud Music Festival In Miami Florida
“We are hyped to surf it up with patrons at the world largest hip hop festival!”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned art dealer and curator Marcel Katz, widely known as "The Art Plug," is set to make waves at the upcoming Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami, Florida. In a groundbreaking collaboration, Marcel Katz will be painting a custom surfboard for the talented American rapper Swae Lee, offering festival-goers an unforgettable crowd-surfing experience like never before.
Rolling Loud, one of the most celebrated music festivals in the world, brings together hip-hop's biggest names and a diverse audience of music enthusiasts. This year's event promises to be even more exceptional with the fusion of art and music, courtesy of Swae Lee and Marcel Katz's visionary project.
The idea of incorporating art into the crowd-surfing experience came to Marcel Katz, a passionate supporter of both art and music, as he sought to create something extraordinary for Swae Lee's fans. By blending his love for art curation and Swae Lee's magnetic stage presence, Marcel Katz aims to elevate the concert experience and foster a deeper connection between the musician and his audience.
The customized surfboard, hand-painted by Marcel Katz himself with the help of Bruno Dede of Metro Wrapz will serve as a striking centerpiece during Swae Lee's performance at Rolling Loud Miami. As the festival-goers carry the surfboard above their heads while Swae Lee rides the crowd, it will be a testament to the power of creativity, music, and unity.
"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Swae Lee and bring this unique art installation to Rolling Loud Miami," said Marcel Katz. "Art has the power to transcend boundaries and create unforgettable moments. By integrating this surfboard into the crowd-surfing experience, we're providing fans with an immersive and artistic way to connect with the music they love."
Swae Lee, an acclaimed artist in his own right and known for his innovative approach to music, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. "I love how Marcel Katz is pushing the boundaries of art and music. It's going to be an epic moment at Rolling Loud, and I can't wait to see the crowd's reaction to the surfboard!"
Rolling Loud Miami is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 21st, 2023, at The Hard Rock Stadium. Marcel Katz's custom surfboard for Swae Lee's crowd-surfing experience will undoubtedly be one of the festival's most anticipated highlights.
About Marcel Katz:
Marcel Katz, known as "The Art Plug," is a prominent art dealer and curator with a passion for connecting artists with unique opportunities to showcase their talent. He is recognized for his work in promoting contemporary art and has been at the forefront of the art scene, bridging the gap between artists and the public through innovative projects and exhibitions.
About Swae Lee:
Swae Lee, born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his dynamic performances and chart-topping hits. As one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his distinctive style and versatile vocals.
